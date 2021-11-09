Master Class: How to become an experience architect
Master Class: How to become an experience architect

No matter what part of the housing industry you fall into, this mastermind will equip you with the information you need to become an experience architect.

When will we see the next housing recession?
When will we see the next housing recession?

When will we see the next housing recession? Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami shows you where to find red flags in economic data.

Compliance as a Competitive Edge in a Purchase Market

Lenders need tools that increase their speed and efficiency, while also ensuring they remain in compliance. This white paper provides insights into why lenders should consider integrating compliance automation.

What’s Next in Housing: Inventory, Prices, Affordability & Interest Rates
What’s Next in Housing: Inventory, Prices, Affordability & Interest Rates

This HousingWire Daily kicks off the first episode of the Preparing for What’s Next miniseries, sponsored by Black Knight and hosted by Assistant Editor of Content Solutions, Jordan White.

Mortgage

Mortgage delinquency rate continues to shrink

However, some borrowers are still facing severe financial challenges

Mortgage delinquency rates hit the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic in August, according to the most recent CoreLogic Loan Performance Report. However, some borrowers are still facing severe financial challenges.

In August, 4% of mortgages were delinquent by at least 30 days, including foreclosure, a drop from the 6.6% rate in August of 2020. The transition rate – mortgages transitioning from current to 30 days past due – dropped three basis points to 0.6% in the same period.

Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic, said that fiscal and monetary stimulus are pushing home prices and equity to record levels, which “is driving down delinquencies and fueling a boom in cash-out refinancing transactions.”

The report, published on Tuesday, accounts for only first liens against a property, and rates are measured only against homes with an outstanding mortgage. CoreLogic has approximately 75% coverage of U.S. foreclosure data.

The most notable decline was in the serious mortgage delinquency rate (90 days or more past due, including loans in forbearance), which dipped 17 basis points year over year to 2.6% in August.

Providing a Seamless Forbearance Exit for Homeowners

While they explore every option available to help homeowners avoid preventable foreclosures, the need for efficient and effective ways to do that is imperative. This white paper provides insights on how servicers can help homeowners navigate forbearance.

Presented by: Xome

Early-stage delinquencies (30 to 59 days past due) went from 1.5% to 1.1% between August 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, adverse delinquencies (60 to 89 past due) decreased from 0.8% to 0.3% in the same period.

According to Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic, the overall delinquency rate decline masks the serious financial challenges that some borrowers have experienced.

“In the months prior to the pandemic, only one-in-five delinquent loans had missed six or more payments. This August, one-in-two borrowers with missed payments were behind six-or-more monthly installments.”

In a September op-ed for HousingWire, MBA chief economist Mike Fratantoni noted that FHA and VA delinquency rates have been falling rapidly. “Last year, the FHA delinquency rate reached an all-time high of 15.65%. The FHA delinquency rate in the second quarter of 2021 fell to 12.77%, almost 3 percentage points lower, but it remains more than 4 percentage points above the pre-pandemic level,” Fratantoni wrote. “Clearly, FHA borrowers were severely impacted by the onset of the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns, but the trend is improving.”

According to CoreLogic’s report, in August, the labor market’s improvement was weaker than expected: there were 235,000 new jobs compared to the projected total of 720,000. Income growth and a continued buildup in home-equity wealth are crucial to financial recovery, the report added.

The foreclosure inventory rate was 0.2% in August, compared to 0.3% one year before, a low record level since CoreLogic began recording data in 1999 due to a moratorium imposed during the pandemic.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

piggy bank and house HW+
When will we see the next housing recession?

When will we see the next housing recession? Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami shows you where to find red flags in economic data. HW+ premium content.

Nov 08, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Real Estate Graph. House market growth
Liberty Reverse parent reports 86% jump in reverse mortgage volume, updates for RMS

Ocwen Financial has reported that Liberty Reverse Mortgage has increased its volume 86% year-over-year, and that it has high hopes for expanding into the reverse mortgage sub-servicing market.

Nov 09, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please