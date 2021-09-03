Lunch & Learn: Mortgage origination pivot – from gathering to hunting
Lunch & Learn: Mortgage origination pivot – from gathering to hunting

Join this Lunch & Learn featuring lenders who are on the hunt, deploying the products, processes and technologies that will distinguish them in this market.

HousingWire Magazine: September 2021
HousingWire Magazine: September 2021

Did you dream about getting into the mortgage industry? It’s a question — an often joked about question — that I think we’ve all heard before when chatting with others in the space.

Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders
Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders

HousingWire’s Insiders are known as the operational all-stars who are vital to their organization’s success. This year’s list includes 100 honorees, reflecting the massive role this group had on the industry.

How tech can improve the title experience without removing the human element
How tech can improve the title experience without removing the human element

Learn how to overcome the challenges title services face in today's digital landscape by simplifying title review, so borrowers understand the process from start to finish.

Politics & Money

August jobs numbers are bad, but there’s a silver lining

Skilled residential contractor workforce increased in August

The U.S. economy produced just 235,000 new jobs in August, far below economists’ expectations of 725,000 jobs.

It was the slowest month of growth since January 2021. Roughly one million jobs were produced in the months of both June and July.

“There’s no question that the Delta variant is why today’s job report isn’t stronger,” President Joe Biden said Friday. “I know people were looking, and I was hoping, for a higher number.”

Prior months’ data suggested that employers were ready to increase production to meet consumer demand, but the delta variant impacted hiring, said Joel Kan, the Mortgage Bankers Association‘s vice president of economic and industry forecasting.

“Also, this was the first time in six months that leisure and hospitality hiring did not show a gain and the second month in a row that retail trade saw a decline,” he said. “Overall payroll employment is still 3.5% below where it was pre-pandemic. And the leisure and hospitality sector remained 10% behind.”

The Labor Department report on Friday shows an unemployment rate of 5.2% compared with 5.4% in July, and job gains were concentrated in the professional and business services sectors.

Though the jobs report was widely considered a disappointment, there are some promising signs for the housing industry.

“Residential construction employment (including specialty trade contractors) grew by 17,400 in August, up from the prior month,” said Mark Palim, deputy chief economist at Fannie Mae. “These strong job gains will likely help builders tackle their current backlogs of orders, which we believe should help ease supply constraints in this sector.”

Kan noted that it’s a sign that homebuilders are getting a better handle on building costs and labor shortages, which “should continue to support builders’ abilities to sustain higher levels of new construction,” he said.

First American Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi said that residential building employment is now up 5% above pre-pandemic levels.

We need more homes and in such a labor-intensive industry, you need more workers to build more homes,” she said. “Job growth increased a modest 0.01% for residential construction building, a slower pace than previous months…Attracting skilled labor remains a key priority for construction. The best attraction and retention policy? Pay more. Average hourly earnings in construction are up nearly 4% on a year-over-year basis in August. For comparison, annual wage growth in construction in 2019 and 2020 was approximately 2.9%. Attract more labor and there will be more ground-breaking on new homes.”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

way to the beach
Homebuyers flock to Florida real estate

Florida seems to be getting a lot more foot traffic these days, with the number of homebuyers moving to Miami tripling year-over-year, according to a new analysis by Redfin

Aug 30, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW-Annual-2021-website-photo
Housing analyst Logan Mohtashami to speak at HW Annual

HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami will speak on the economics of housing at HW Annual, where he will share his 2022 forecast.

Sep 03, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please