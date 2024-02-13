Logan Finance Corp. hires new COO

New York-based mortgage lender Logan Finance Corp. named Sarah Gonzalez as its chief operating officer.

Gonzalez will be in charge of planning and executing the lender’s objectives and initiatives, according to her LinkedIn profile. She brings more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry to her new position.

Gonzalez’s most recent position was at Panorama Mortgage Group, where she served as president and COO since January 2022.

Her previous career stops include roles as COO at First Guaranty Mortgage Corp., as senior vice president of strategic business operations at Stearns Lending, and as vice president of correspondent operations at Nationstar Mortgage.

Gonzalez was named as a 2020 HW Vanguard award winner when she was at First Guaranty Mortgage.

Established in 1949, Logan Finance Corp. offers conventional mortgage products as well as nonagency loans its through correspondent, wholesale and retail channels.

Logan’s correspondent and wholesale channels focus on nonagency products such as debt-service-coverage ratio (DSCR), bank-statement, full-document jumbo and asset qualification loans.

Logan Finance Corp. is licensed in 46 states and Washington, D.C. It has nine sponsored mortgage originators, according to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS).