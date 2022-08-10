Lone Peak Lending joins Panorama Mortgage Group

Nonbank lender Panorama Mortgage Group has added Texas-based Lone Peak Lending to its growing stable of brands.

Lone Peak is the fourth lender to join Panorama this year, following the additions of Utah-based Rely Home Loans, Texas-based Prosperity Mortgage and Oregon-based Vision Mortgage Group.

Donovan Stamps, a 27-year mortgage veteran with stints at Stearns Lending, SoFi Mortgage, First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. and most recently, Caliber Home Loans, will lead Lone Peak as president, Panorama said in a statement Wednesday.

“Lone Peak Lending is the perfect fit for our growing PMG brand family in that it shares our commitment to customer service excellence and transparent communications with consumers throughout the loan process,” Sarah Gonzalez, PMG president and COO, said in prepared remarks.

Lone Peak, a full-service lender, is focused on expanding homeownership opportunities in the state of Texas.

“The most attractive thing about becoming part of PMG is having the resources to build a world-class, customer-centric organization the right way – one that is centered around partnering with Realtors and consumers,” Stamps said in a news release. “We are well positioned to educate consumers about the loan process and help them overcome whatever challenges that may arise. Broadening homeownership opportunities and serving our customers well is what we’re all about.”

Panorama offers platforms for human resources, finance, technology, legal and compliance services to its group of lenders.

Founded in 2007, Panorama originated from Alterra Home Loans, which carved out a niche by catering to first-time Hispanic homebuyers. In 2019, PMG added two brands, one of which was Legacy Home Loans, which focuses on increasing the Black homeownership rate in America.

Panorama was among the lenders featured in a recent HousingWire feature on lenders that are expanding despite volatile conditions in the mortgage market.

According to NMLS data, Panorama has 63 active branches across the country, with 236 sponsored mortgage loan officers.