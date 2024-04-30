Kendall Bonner named vice president of industry relations at eXp

A day after announcing major changes to its executive team, eXp Realty is once again shaking up its leadership.

On Tuesday, the nation’s largest brokerage by transaction side count announced that it had named Kendall Bonner as its new vice president of industry relations.

According to a company news release, Bonner “will focus on guiding eXp Realty agents through the significant shifts currently shaping the real estate industry, particularly in light of the recent National Association of Realtors settlement. Her efforts will center on advocating for the interests of the eXp Realty community, ensuring that eXp remains at the forefront of industry advocacy and partnership development.”

Bonner has more than a decade of experience working in the real estate industry and has been a licensed attorney since 2003.

“Kendall’s deep industry knowledge and commitment to excellence are exactly what we need at a time of major industry transformation,“ Leo Pareja, the recently appointed CEO of eXp Realty, said in a statement. “Her perspective as a leader and innovator will be invaluable in strengthening our relationships within the real estate community and enhancing our platform for agents.“

Prior to joining eXp Realty, Bonner was the leader of the Tampa Bay-based The Kendall Bonner Team. She announced her team’s move to eXp in February 2023.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge and to contribute more broadly to the evolution of our industry,“ Bonner said in a statement. “This role offers a unique opportunity to influence how real estate professionals adapt to and lead through industry changes. I am committed to ensuring that our eXp Realty community is empowered to excel during these dynamic times.“