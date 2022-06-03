HW+ Member Spotlight: Stuart Sim

This week’s HW+ member spotlight features Stuart Sim, head of industry development and brand ambassador at Chime Technologies. Prior to Chime, he has held a number of leadership roles, including roles at Realtor.com and NCL Sales & Strategy Consulting.

Below, Sim answers questions about the housing industry:

HousingWire: What is your current favorite HW+ article and why?

Stuart Sim: Latest Market Trends + Real Trends lists — great information to keep me up to date to inform my customers and colleagues.

HousingWire: What are you fast thoughts on the following:

Stuart Sim:

My most useful tech tool is… my iPhone. The weirdest job I ever had was… Club Med GO. My biggest learning opportunity was… leading people and learning as we grew rapidly. If I had picked a different career path, I would be a… pilot. I felt like a success at my job when… when I hit unexpected high targets.

HousingWire: What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Stuart Sim: Live life to the fullest and enjoy what you do for a career.

HousingWire: What’s one thing that people aren’t paying attention to that you think they should be paying attention to?

Stuart Sim: Listed as follows:

State of the Industry — Seller’s market, low inventory, high prices, Interest Rates How Realtor’s need to change their way of thinking — Top of funnel is in the past Traditional Real Estate vs. New Concepts — Ibuyer/Power Buyers/EXP model Recruiting is hard for brokers Thoughts on Crypto for Real Estate and how it can change traditional transactions with NFT’s as partial ownership or tokenizing Real Estate

HousingWire: If you could change or implement one piece of housing regulation, what would it be and why?

Stuart Sim: I live in Canada where we have high foreign ownership that is driving prices very high in Vancouver. I think the current tax directive needs to be increased to make it less attractive to foreign investment.

To become an HW+ member, click here.

For more information on HW+ benefits, click here.

To view past issues of our HW+ exclusive HousingWire Magazine, go here.