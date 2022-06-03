HW Media
Deeper asset history unlocks new lending opportunities
HousingWire Magazine: June 2022
Crack the Code to Scaling eClose
The rise of renovation loans
OpinionReal Estate

HW+ Member Spotlight: Stuart Sim

HW+ member spotlight Staurt

This week’s HW+ member spotlight features Stuart Sim, head of industry development and brand ambassador at Chime Technologies. Prior to Chime, he has held a number of leadership roles, including roles at Realtor.com and NCL Sales & Strategy Consulting.

Below, Sim answers questions about the housing industry:

HousingWire: What is your current favorite HW+ article and why?

Stuart Sim: Latest Market Trends + Real Trends lists — great information to keep me up to date to inform my customers and colleagues.

HousingWire: What are you fast thoughts on the following:

Stuart Sim:

  1. My most useful tech tool is… my iPhone.
  2. The weirdest job I ever had was… Club Med GO.
  3. My biggest learning opportunity was… leading people and learning as we grew rapidly.
  4. If I had picked a different career path, I would be a… pilot.
  5. I felt like a success at my job when… when I hit unexpected high targets.

HousingWire: What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Stuart Sim: Live life to the fullest and enjoy what you do for a career.

HousingWire: What’s one thing that people aren’t paying attention to that you think they should be paying attention to?

Stuart Sim: Listed as follows:

  1. State of the Industry — Seller’s market, low inventory, high prices, Interest Rates
  2. How Realtor’s need to change their way of thinking — Top of funnel is in the past
  3. Traditional Real Estate vs. New Concepts — Ibuyer/Power Buyers/EXP model
  4. Recruiting is hard for brokers
  5. Thoughts on Crypto for Real Estate and how it can change traditional transactions with NFT’s as partial ownership or tokenizing Real Estate

HousingWire: If you could change or implement one piece of housing regulation, what would it be and why?

Stuart Sim: I live in Canada where we have high foreign ownership that is driving prices very high in Vancouver. I think the current tax directive needs to be increased to make it less attractive to foreign investment.

HW+ jobs
