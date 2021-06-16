Closing Complex Loans Faster With a Digitized Client Workflow
HW Media HQ

How to get the most out of your HW+ membership

Here are all the benefits that come with joining HW+

HW+ offers a variety of member-exclusive benefits that are tailored to what housing professionals need to stay competitive and agile in today’s fast-paced market. To make sure you’re maximizing your HW+ membership, check out the following benefits that come with your membership. If you’re not a member yet, go here to join, or if you’re interested in getting access for your team, division or company, go here to learn more.

Long-form, digital articles 

At least five times per week, HousingWire’s editorial team publishes long-form, digital content, for members only. The insights and analysis go beyond the news cycle, breaking down the latest trends, data and industry regulations that impact your business. To read the latest HW+ articles, click here

HousingWire Magazine 

With 10 issues annually, our award-winning HW Magazine covers the major trends and people that are moving the housing economy forward. Whether you prefer to read the physical copy that we mail directly to you or the digital version that we post online, HW Magazine has a long history of showcasing the brightest minds in the space. To find the latest HW Magazine issues, click here

Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack Community 

The HW+ Slack community offers a direct line to the HW Media newsroom to give you the inside scoop on our latest stories. By joining the community, you can attend regular Q&As with our editorial leaders and other industry heavyweights. And since you can interact with other HW+ members as well, you can think of it as a mastermind with some of the biggest names in housing. To join the HW+ Slack community, email HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath at bnath@housingwire.com. 

Networking Events 

HW+ members have discounted access to in-person events and free access to virtual events, along with their on-demand libraries. These events are where housing professionals gather to share insights and best practices while developing strategic local partnerships. To view our latest events, click here

HousingStack 

HousingStack offers a dynamic visual that reflects the rapid changes in the housing sector. It presents the information and facts on what is happening as close to real-time as possible. We’re not here to tell you who we think is better, but to try to give you the most robust, accurate and thoughtful assessment of the products, companies and categories in the space. To view HousingStack, click here

Podcast transcriptions 

As an added bonus for being in the HW+ community, members get exclusive access to transcripts of our Housing News and HousingWire Daily podcasts. To view our library of podcasts, click here

If you have any questions about your membership or about joining, email hwplusmember@housingwire.com

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

