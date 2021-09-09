How can the mortgage industry recruit people earlier in their careers?

Dave Sheeler, president of residential servicing and correspondent lending at Freedom Mortgage

This year’s list of HousingWire Insiders radiate influence well beyond the walls of their individual companies, providing the infrastructure that upholds the whole industry. HousingWire decided to dive deeper into a few of our award winners to get a peek behind the curtain on what defines an Insider, with this first Q&A featuring Dave Sheeler, president of residential servicing and correspondent lending at Freedom Mortgage.

Even though it’s rare that housing finance is listed on someone’s career aspirations when leaving high school, it doesn’t mean that the people who are in this space are any less passionate about what they do. This can be seen in these Q&As with three HousingWire Insiders as they share how they got into the housing industry, how to get more people into the space and the key to retaining employees.

Humble, driven and innovative, the Q&As also feature Sandra Madigan, digital product director, enterprise product strategy, servicing technologies at Black Knight and Agnes Standowicz, vice president, underwriting leader at United Wholesale Mortgage. To read the other two Q&As in the magazine, go here.

Brena Nath: First off, congrats on being named a 2021 Insider. If you were standing on a stage giving an acceptance speech, who would you want to thank for helping you get where you are today?

Dave Sheeler: I would have to start with Stan Middleman, who I’ve worked for the last eight years. I’ve learned a lot of different things from a lot of people, but Stan has a knack for being able to look around corners.

I remember one of the first conversations we had, where we were talking about what’s going to happen in 5 to 10 years. It’s a very different way of thinking than a lot of leaders, and it really kind of re-trained me not only to look at what problem is right in front of me, but what are the problems or what are the challenges we’re going to have in you know, 5 years, 10 years down the road?