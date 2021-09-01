HousingWire Magazine: September 2021

Brena Nath

Did you dream about getting into the mortgage industry? It’s a question — an often joked about question — that I think we’ve all heard before when chatting with others in the space. Personally, my own answer is no, but here I am nearly eight years later still in it, albeit from the journalism side. I distinctly remember my first interview at HousingWire.

It was in 2013 and the aftermath of the financial crisis still filled most of our coverage, with the CFPB still in its infancy. Fresh out of college, I stood out as an applicant since I wasn’t as jaded when it came to the Great Recession and wouldn’t frame all my pieces as anti-mortgage.

I point this out because within these pages is a recurring theme around the next generation of mortgage workers. We joke about not dreaming of getting into this space, and yet we call home-ownership the American dream. The September magazine spotlights our 100 HousingWire Insiders, the operational all-stars at companies. These are 100 people who are changing the narrative for the next generation of workers, creating an environment and space where people might finally choose to do mortgage when they graduate college.

Starting on page 36, you can check out all our honorees. We had a remarkable group of winners this year. Then, beginning on page 64, we spotlight three winners, who share their insight on how to get more people into the space and, more importantly, how to retain them.

