Adam Constantine on MLK Jr.’s impact on housing equality
During the interview, Constantine explains why the industry needs to focus on evoking intentional change rather than launching lackluster initiatives.

Navigating capacity concerns amidst record-high volumes
High loan volumes continues to loom large in the new year, making the “one-stop-shop” approach to the servicing and lending process even more appealing.

How servicers continue to protect neighborhoods amid COVID
We spoke with MCS CEO Caroline Reaves about self-service technology, the shift to virtual and how servicers can prepare for post-COVID success by improving processes today.

How student loan debt impact homeownership
Student loan expert Catalina Kaiyoorawongs shares her practical and tangible advice for people who feel overwhelmed by their student loan debt.

HousingWire Lead Analyst featured on Bloomberg Radio

Logan Mohtashami talks about rising home prices and what might cool them off in 2021

Housing demand soared in 2020 as mortgage rates dipped to all-time lows, resulting in a banner year for mortgage originators. But strong demand and a limited housing supply also led to rising home prices, causing some to speculate about a housing bubble.

However, HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami isn’t worried. He did a deep dive into the topic in the article Three reasons there won’t be a 2021 housing market crash, and did a follow-up interview with Bloomberg Radio, hosted by Paul Sweeney and Vonnie Quinn.

Listen to the clip below to hear more about hot home prices and what might cool them off in 2021, or the whole interview here.

FHFA extends foreclosure, eviction moratorium to February

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Tuesday that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will once again extend moratoriums on single-family foreclosures and real estate owned evictions, this time until Feb. 28, 2021.

Here’s how to choose between a house, condo or townhouse

Buying a home is a big decision. And with so many different options, it’s important you buy the right property for your budget and goals. Here’s how to decide between buying a house, condo or townhome.

