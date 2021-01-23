HousingWire Lead Analyst featured on Bloomberg Radio

Housing demand soared in 2020 as mortgage rates dipped to all-time lows, resulting in a banner year for mortgage originators. But strong demand and a limited housing supply also led to rising home prices, causing some to speculate about a housing bubble.

However, HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami isn’t worried. He did a deep dive into the topic in the article Three reasons there won’t be a 2021 housing market crash, and did a follow-up interview with Bloomberg Radio, hosted by Paul Sweeney and Vonnie Quinn.

Listen to the clip below to hear more about hot home prices and what might cool them off in 2021, or the whole interview here.