Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership
Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership

Join this webinar on increasing homeownership among minorities and promoting equity in lending. Learn why increasing minority homeownership is critical to a lender’s growth and sustainable success.

Industry prays for clarity but expects no mercy from Chopra
Industry prays for clarity but expects no mercy from Chopra

Affordable housing and consumer advocates hailed Rohit Chopra’s confirmation as CFPB director, but industry stakeholders hope the watchdog agency will not catch them off guard.

eXp’s Stacey Onnen and Fee Gentry talk diversity initiatives
eXp’s Stacey Onnen and Fee Gentry talk diversity initiatives

Today’s episode of HousingWire Daily continues our Women of Influence series and features an interview with eXp Realty’’s Stacey Onnen and Fee Gentry.

Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders
Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders

Speed is intrinsic to delivering a positive customer experience, especially in today’s seller-driven market. Learn how to improve reaction times to market opportunities, optimize operations and increase profitability.

Mortgage

Homebuyers brush off higher mortgage rates

Rates reached 3.18% during the week that ended Oct. 8

Mortgage application activity was largely flat for the week ending Oct. 8, despite mortgage rates reaching their highest level since June.

That’s according to the latest mortgage application survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association, which said applications overall increased just 0.2% from the prior week.

“An increase in home purchase applications offset a slight decline in refinances,” said Joel Kan, the MBA’s vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “The increase in purchase applications was welcome news, but was primarily driven by a 2% gain in conventional purchase applications, which kept the average loan size elevated.”

The refinance index decreased 1% from the previous week and was 16% lower than the same week one year ago. The seasonally adjusted purchase index increased 2% from the prior week; the unadjusted purchase index was 10% lower than it was a year ago.

“The 30-year fixed rate reached 3.18% last week and has risen 15 basis points over the past month, resulting in an 11% drop in refinance applications during this time,” Kan noted. “Government refinance applications fell over 3% last week, driven by a decline in FHA refinances and an eight-basis-point increase in the average FHA mortgage rate. We continue to expect weakening refinance activity as  rates move higher and borrowers see less of a rate incentive.” 

Overall, the share of refi mortgage applications decreased to 63.9% from 64.5% the prior week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity remained unchanged at 3.4% of total applications; the share of FHA applications decreased to 10.2% from 10.5% the week prior; and the VA share of total applications decreased to 10.2% from 10.3%.  

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater  than $548,250) increased to 3.22% from 3.20%.

Many lenders these days are also bringing back loan products that they shelved during the pandemic, including non-QM jumbo loans.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

HW+ home on street
The biggest risk to the housing market right now

What economic factors present the most risk to the housing market for the rest of this year and into 2022? HW+ Premium Content.

Oct 11, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW-CFPB-v2
Rohit Chopra shakes up leadership at CFPB

The agency said that four senior roles will be filled by a Biden campaign alum, two former Obama-era CFPB officials and a long-time Bureau official with a fair lending expertise. HW+ Premium Content.

Oct 13, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please