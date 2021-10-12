Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership
Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership

Join this webinar on increasing homeownership among minorities and promoting equity in lending. Learn why increasing minority homeownership is critical to a lender’s growth and sustainable success.

Industry prays for clarity but expects no mercy from Chopra
Industry prays for clarity but expects no mercy from Chopra

Affordable housing and consumer advocates hailed Rohit Chopra’s confirmation as CFPB director, but industry stakeholders hope the watchdog agency will not catch them off guard.

eXp’s Stacey Onnen and Fee Gentry talk diversity initiatives
eXp’s Stacey Onnen and Fee Gentry talk diversity initiatives

Today’s episode of HousingWire Daily continues our Women of Influence series and features an interview with eXp Realty’’s Stacey Onnen and Fee Gentry.

Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders
Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders

Speed is intrinsic to delivering a positive customer experience, especially in today’s seller-driven market. Learn how to improve reaction times to market opportunities, optimize operations and increase profitability.

Mortgage

Lenders are courting self-employed borrowers again

Overall mortgage credit availability increased 1.5% in September, but it is far from pre-pandemic levels

Mortgage credit availability increased for the third consecutive month in September, but is still 30% below the pre-pandemic level, according to a report released Tuesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). Much of the growth in credit availability has come from loans that cater to self-employed borrowers, who were left in the cold by most lenders during the pandemic.

The MBA Mortgage Credit Availability Index overall rose by 1.5% to 125.6 in September, the highest level since May. The index benchmarks to 100 in March 2012; a higher number portends more mortgage credit availability.

According to Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, despite elevated rates of home-price appreciation, lenders are offering a wider range of loans to accommodate qualified buyers.

“But, even with increases in seven out of nine months thus far in 2021, total credit availability is still around 30% less than it was in February 2020,” he added.

The Conventional MCAI increased 4.5%, while the Government MCAI declined 0.7%. Of the component indices of the conventional index, the jumbo MCAI increased by 5.8%, the highest level since March 2020, and the conforming MCAI rose by 2.6%.

How brokers can help today’s unique borrower

Today, more borrowers are self-employed, work remotely and have multiple streams of income. For brokers, working with these borrowers can be complicated because they require unique processes. HousingWire recently spoke with Bill Dallas, President of Finance of America Mortgage, to discuss how brokers can leverage technology to accommodate today’s average homebuyer.

Presented by: Finance of America

“Jumbo credit availability increased with more loan programs for non-QM jumbos and loans catering to self-employed borrowers or those with non-traditional sources of income,” said Kan.

Kan added that the conforming index indicated a greater supply of loans for cash-out refinances, investor properties, and adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs).

“Even as mortgage rates continue to rise, cash-out refinances remain an option for borrowers who have sufficient home equity and need additional cash.” 

According to the Freddie Mac’s latest PMMS survey, the average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate slipped back down to 2.99% for the week ending Oct. 7. The week before, rates had made it above the 3% mark for the first time since June.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

HW+ home on street
The biggest risk to the housing market right now

What economic factors present the most risk to the housing market for the rest of this year and into 2022? HW+ Premium Content.

Oct 11, 2021 By

Latest Articles

real estate technology platform propertybase lone wolf
Building the next generation of tech: Three ways to digitize home lending

The home lending process is complex. To streamline efficiencies and eliminate errors, the industry needs technology.

Oct 12, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please