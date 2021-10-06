Lunch & Learn about Humans vs. Really Smart Machines
Lunch & Learn about Humans vs. Really Smart Machines

Lenders need to consider what should be handled by AI and ML and what is best done by their human staff. This panel of experts will discuss the factors that tip the scale for AI and ML, including how LO comp plays into the equation.

HousingWire Magazine: October/November 2021

Before we head into the new year, this issue will focus on what today’s housing leaders and regulators are zeroed in on and the current state of housing.

Introducing the 2021 HousingWire Vanguards

The 2021 Vanguards include 50 of the greatest leaders in the housing industry today. Executives who are changing the foundation of the housing industry.

Implementing social media policies for LOs that balance risk and maximize returns

Arming your origination team with the right technology and training to manage consistency, compliance and brand recognition on social media is worth the investment – not to mention the peace of mind. Learn more here!

Mortgage

Mortgage applications fall 6.9% with reduced refi appetite

Refi activity dropped by 10% last week to the lowest level in three months, according to MBA

Mortgage application volume dropped 6.9% for the week ending Oct. 1, as higher rates reduced borrowers’ waning appetites for refis even further, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). On an unadjusted basis, the index fell 7% in the period.

Pushing the decline was the refinance index, which dipped by 10% from the previous week to its lowest level in three months. Meanwhile, the purchase activity decreased by 2% from the prior week, the trade group said.

The MBA’s overall mortgage application index decreased by 15% compared to one year ago, showed the survey published today. The purchase index shrank 13%, and the refi index contracted 16%.

Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said that “higher rates are reducing borrowers’ incentive to refinance, as declines were seen across all loan types.”

The purchase activity fell driven by a 2.5% drop in conventional loans application. Meanwhile, government purchase applications increased 1.4%. According to Kan, it was not enough to bring down the average loan balance of $410,000.

How lenders can turbocharge mortgage operations for today’s home buyers

For lenders, the past few months have been placed a strong emphasis on purchase originations. In light of this, HousingWire sat down with Saleforce’s Global Head for Mortgage and Lending, Geoff Green, to learn how lenders can better turbocharge mortgage for today’s home buyers.

Presented by: Salesforce

“With home-price appreciation and sales prices remaining very elevated, applications for higher balance, conventional loans still dominate the mix of activity,” he added.

The refi share of mortgage activity decreased to 64.5% of total mortgage applications from 66.4% the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share remained unchanged at 3.4% of total applications.

Concurrently, FHA’s share of total applications increased one basis point to 10.5%, and V.A.’s share of applications increased to 10.3% from 10.2% the week prior. The share of USDA applications went from 0.4% to 0.5%.

Applications declined last week as mortgage rates increased above 3% for the first time since June.

MBA’s survey noted that the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($548,250 or less) increased four basis points to 3.14%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loans rose to 3.20% from 3.14%, and 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA went from 3.09% to 3.12%, the report concluded.

