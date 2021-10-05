Lunch & Learn about Humans vs. Really Smart Machines
Lenders need to consider what should be handled by AI and ML and what is best done by their human staff. This panel of experts will discuss the factors that tip the scale for AI and ML, including how LO comp plays into the equation.

HousingWire Magazine: October/November 2021
Before we head into the new year, this issue will focus on what today’s housing leaders and regulators are zeroed in on and the current state of housing.

Introducing the 2021 HousingWire Vanguards
The 2021 Vanguards include 50 of the greatest leaders in the housing industry today. Executives who are changing the foundation of the housing industry.

Implementing social media policies for LOs that balance risk and maximize returns
Arming your origination team with the right technology and training to manage consistency, compliance and brand recognition on social media is worth the investment – not to mention the peace of mind. Learn more here!

Sponsored Content

How lenders can turbocharge mortgage operations for today’s home buyers

For lenders, the past few months have been placed a strong emphasis on purchase originations. In light of this, HousingWire sat down with Saleforce’s Global Head for Mortgage and Lending, Geoff Green, to learn how lenders can better turbocharge mortgage for today’s home buyers.

HW: What are some challenges lenders are facing when it comes to streamlining loan applications, particularly in this heavy purchase environment?

Geoff Green: Streamlining loan applications should be getting easier as more and more mortgage technology enters the marketplace, but that is not always the case. Too often we see lenders with great technology solutions for one piece of the lending journey that don’t communicate or integrate easily with another part of the borrower or loan officer’s lending experience. In this heavy purchasing environment, and really in any lending environment, it’s incredibly important to provide one consistent experience for everyone involved in the transaction. Lead management needs to meet borrower experience, and borrower experience and loan officer experience should unify in one platform. Once that alignment is in place, ongoing marketing for the customer journey and contextual cross-sell/upsell can, and should, occur.

HW: Why should providing a seamless customer experience be a top priority for lenders, and how can they make that possible?

GG: There are so many choices in the market right now from depository to non-depository, broker to banker, in-person to digital. In order to stand out, customer experience needs to be at the center of everything we do. Across the board in all industries, customer experience is fading as we get busier and spend less time face to face, but it is critical to building trust. You can’t have borrowers losing confidence that you don’t know them or have them feel like they don’t know or trust you as they make one of the largest financial decisions of their lifetime.

HW: What is Encompass Connector and how does it create a better experience for both lenders and borrowers?

GG: ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the US mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Our partnership enables an end-to-end home lending experience. The Encompass Connector generates and syncs records in Salesforce or Encompass so there is a bi-directional sync of data. This allows LOs to create loans, receive real-time updates and check loan statuses without logging into Encompass.

HW: What sets Encompass Connector apart from other digital mortgage platforms?

GG: This Integration solution, the Encompass Connector for Salesforce, lessens risk and complexity for implementation of the digital platform. The pre-built connector gets companies to market faster with a managed package that ensures users will always be on the most current version of the solution so they don’t have to budget for upgrades or custom integrations. This connection creates a seamless engagement layer to share information, with all involved, transparently between applications with bi-directional sync eliminating the need to flip between salesforce and Encompass to answer simple questions. With the Financial Services Cloud industry data model, users can accelerate innovations leveraging automation, workflows, triggers, journeys and approvals. This might not be an easy button yet, but it’s certainly an easier button.

Loan or saving money for buy a house and real estate for family concept, Home model put on the stack coin tower with growing business investment in the in the public park.
PennyMac, UWM raise conforming loan limit ceiling

PennyMac announced this week that it is upping conforming loan limits by almost 14% through broker and correspondent channels. It’s not the only one raising the cap.

Oct 01, 2021 By

9Recent-Home-Price-Increases-Fuel-Sellers-Optimism
Study: 24% of sellers received four or more offers in 2021

Most sellers (74%) received at least one offer on their property that was all cash or did not include a financing contingency, according to Zillow’s latest consumer housing trends report

Oct 05, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

