Mortgage Tech Demo Day: ICE Mortgage Technology the Encompass® Connector for Salesforce®

The Encompass® Connector for Salesforce®
The Encompass® Connector for Salesforce® is a managed package secure bi-directional connection between the Salesforce & Encompass platforms allowing data to seamlessly transfer from both platforms in real time.
Product Fast Facts
Generate Encompass loans from Salesforce – Easily create mortgage loans directly from Salesforce
Access loan information in Salesforce – Create loans, receive real-time updates and check loan statuses without logging into Encompass
Leverage 360-degree reporting capabilities – Gain a single view of your data that can drive insights across all lines of business