Engel & Volkers adds chief growth officer in Atlanta

Engel & Volkers Atlanta, a luxury real estate brokerage, announced Thursday that Christopher Burell is joining the firm as its new chief growth officer.

Burell has 20 years of prior experience in the metro Atlanta real estate scene. He previously served in executive and broker roles for several leading firms in the area. In announcing the hire, Engel & Volkers said that Burell has “earned an esteemed reputation as a real estate industry leader, combining his dynamic leadership style and executive coaching skills with a deep understanding of the real estate market.“

Christopher Burell

Burell will work closely with the firm’s founder and CEO, Christa Huffstickler, to oversee company management, team- and brand-building strategies, and agent growth. The brokerage includes multiple teams that cover Atlanta, its suburbs and other areas of north Georgia.

“Burell’s commitment to excellence has followed him throughout his career across several prestigious firms, having delivered exemplary mentorship and guidance to several Atlanta brokerages,” Huffstickler said in a statement. “He exemplifies the company culture centered around collaboration that we cultivate at Engel & Volkers and will be an extraordinary addition to our company and a key factor in our future growth.”

Burell is an active leader in the Atlanta real estate community and is the 2024 president-elect for the Atlanta Realtors Association. He is a state director for the Georgia Association of Realtors, and he is a director and land-use committee member for the National Association of Realtors.

“My personal motto has always been to live your life by design and do it on your own terms, an attitude I bring to every step of empowering individuals to take control of their destinies, bringing clarity and accountability to their lives and work,” Burell said in a statement. “In joining Engel & Volkers Atlanta, I am bringing my expertise to a firm that understands the value and importance of cultivating genuine relationships internally and with clients.“

Last month, Engel & Volkers Atlanta announced its acquisition of AtHome & Co., a team that includes nine agents who cover the metro-area counties of Cobb, Cherokee, Dawson, Forsyth and North Fulton.

In February, the brokerage expanded through the acquisition of Davis & Hawbaker Real Estate, which serves Atlanta and surrounding communities such as Smyrna, Marietta, Sandy Springs and Canton.