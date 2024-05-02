Engel & Volkers continues its expansion in Atlanta

Luxury brokerage Engel & Volkers Atlanta is expanding its footprint in the Georgia capital through the acquisition of AtHome & Co., the company announced on Wednesday.

Led by real estate veterans Noelle Larson and Susi O’Connor, the AtHome team serves the Georgia counties of Cobb, Cherokee, Dawson, Forsyth and North Fulton with its nine agents.

“Since our launch in 2017, Engel & Volkers Atlanta has become a premier real estate service provider in the metro area, guiding clients through every step in their home-buying journeys,” Christa Huffstickler, CEO of Engel & Volkers Atlanta, said in a statement. “The addition of AtHome & Co. will allow us to further our reach and deliver the highest quality service to more buyers and sellers.”

This acquisition marks the latest phase of Engel & Volkers’ expansion strategy in the Atlanta area. Earlier this year, the brokerage announced the acquisition of Davis & Hawbaker Real Estate and inaugurated the Engel & Völkers North Georgia Mountains office in Blue Ridge. According to its news release, Engel & Völkers Atlanta posted an 11% increase in sales last year.