REcolorado MLS CEO on the power of data and the MLS
Reverse mortgages seen as a path forward for lenders
AI accelerates lending. For real
Pat Dodd on data-driven problem solving
BrokerageReal Estate

Engel & Volkers continues its expansion in Atlanta

The brokerage has acquired AtHome & Co.

Luxury brokerage Engel & Volkers Atlanta is expanding its footprint in the Georgia capital through the acquisition of AtHome & Co., the company announced on Wednesday.

Led by real estate veterans Noelle Larson and Susi O’Connor, the AtHome team serves the Georgia counties of Cobb, Cherokee, Dawson, Forsyth and North Fulton with its nine agents. 

“Since our launch in 2017, Engel & Volkers Atlanta has become a premier real estate service provider in the metro area, guiding clients through every step in their home-buying journeys,” Christa Huffstickler, CEO of Engel & Volkers Atlanta, said in a statement. “The addition of AtHome & Co. will allow us to further our reach and deliver the highest quality service to more buyers and sellers.”

This acquisition marks the latest phase of Engel & Volkers’ expansion strategy in the Atlanta area. Earlier this year, the brokerage announced the acquisition of Davis & Hawbaker Real Estate and inaugurated the Engel & Völkers North Georgia Mountains office in Blue Ridge. According to its news release, Engel & Völkers Atlanta posted an 11% increase in sales last year. 

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Mergers and acquisitions
Mountain West Financial sells retail assets to ML Mortgage Corp.  

In another M&A deal amid a challenging home loan landscape, Mountain West Financial is selling its retail assets to ML Mortgage Corp.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please