Eight Best Marketing Practices to Fund New Loans Faster
Join our expert panelists to learn which best marketing practices will help you get to your customer quickly with your best offer – and win their business for another loan term.

engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase
To help power your business forward, we’re bringing together the smartest minds in purchase mortgage marketing to share the insights, tactics and strategies that set leaders apart.

Behind the executive exodus at Fannie Mae
What's behind the wave of executive departures at Fannie Mae? It's not just money, according to former employees of the GSE.

2021 Agent Rankings now live
Today RealTrends + Tom Ferry announce the 16th annual The Thousand of America's top 1,000 real estate sales and professionals and teams.

Princeton’s Courtney Graham to speak at engage June 17

She'll join Bill Dallas to talk about winning in a red-hot purchase market

Courtney Graham, Princeton Mortgage CMO, will speak at HousingWire’s annual engage.marketing on June 17. Graham will join Bill Dallas, president of Finance of America Mortgage, on a panel entitled Winning in a Red-Hot Purchase Market.

Graham, a 2020 HousingWire Woman of Influence, led the creation of Princeton’s affinity partnership channel in 2019. That channel creates and fosters relationships with organizations and employers as a source of lead generation and provides an additional revenue stream for Princeton Mortgage. In the first year of implementation, the affinity channel has been a key factor in the company’s record-breaking numbers, as early adopters include multiple Fortune 200 companies and a federal organization. 

Graham’s vision and influence has been a driving force leading to Princeton Mortgage’s rebranding overhaul and emergence on the national market — highlighted by 50 times growth over a two-year period.

In addition to Graham, HousingWire’s fourth-annual engage.marketing event will feature experts focused on the specifics of mortgage and real estate in a purchase market. While appetite for refinance loans is forecasted to drop in the second half of the year, a huge demographic wave of first-time homebuyers is looking to join the market — assuming they can find a house to buy.

The challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market is why we’ve designed engage.marketing around “All Eyes on Purchase.” Some of our sessions include:

  • Understanding the current market
  • Marketing to reach a diverse audience
  • Specific sessions on LinkedIn, Instagram, Clubhouse and TikTok
  • and more!

The event will feature a keynote by renowned speaker coach René Rodriguez. Rodriguez, CEO of Volentum and creator of the AMPLIFII Influencer events, will lead a hands-on workshop on how to practically apply his proprietary AMPLIFII Formula to achieve maximum influence. Participants will walk away with immediately applicable skills that they can use in their day-to-day work.

Other speakers include Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie MaeBill Dallas, president of Finance of America MortgageBrian Covey, vice president at loanDepot, and more. The afternoon programming is focused on social media, with Chelsea Peitz discussing InstagramJudi Fox discussing LinkedIn and Clubhouse, and Scott Betley (also known as That Mortgage Guy) talking about TikTok.

The engage.marketing summit is designed for our HW+ members, who get access to all HousingWire premium content, including events, articles, an exclusive Slack community, and more. Not a member? You can sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

