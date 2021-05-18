Scott Betley to speak at engage.marketing June 17

As uncharted and bizarre as an app with dancing teenagers seems, TikTok has staked its claim on the home screen of millions. An app where trends live and die within a mere 24 hours is also teaching a younger generation how to change their oil, effectively bake a cake, and now, buy a home.

While home-buying has been historically seen as difficult, the process is getting a rebrand as loan officers, real estate agents and industry experts answer the questions that Gen Z (and any generation that won’t willingly admit to using the app) have on TikTok’s platform.

That’s why we’ve invited Scott Betley, a loan officer for NFM Lending, to discuss how companies and personal brands can leverage the user-friendly app to educate potential homebuyers, promote their services and even gain new customers in the new TikTok era at our engage.marketing event on June 17.

Betley, also know as That Mortgage Guy on his social accounts, is a content creator and mortgage originator with over 10 years of experience assisting first-time buyers and move-up buyers with their home purchases. Betley has built his online brand around the natural fears and hesitations of buying a home and how to overcome them. Boasting nearly 700,000 followers on his TikTok with millions of views on his videos, Betley has capitalized on reaching a growing generation of first-time homebuyers that the market is gearing up to welcome.

Betley is just one of our featured speakers at engage.marketing. Renowned speaker coach René Rodriguez will give the keynote. Rodriguez, CEO of Volentum and creator of the AMPLIFII Influencer events, will lead a hands-on workshop on how to practically apply his proprietary AMPLIFII Formula to achieve maximum influence. Participants will walk away with immediately applicable skills that they can use in their day-to-day work.

The fourth-annual engage.marketing event will also feature experts focused on the specifics of mortgage and real estate in a purchase market. While appetite for refinance loans is projected to plunge in the second half of the year, a huge demographic wave of first-time homebuyers is looking to join the market — assuming they can find a house to buy.

The challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market is why we’ve designed our virtual event around “All Eyes on Purchase.” Some of our sessions include:

