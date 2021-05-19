Real Estate Tech that’s Redefining Homeownership
Join us as we discuss how technological trends are impacting real estate and mortgage and what this means for the future of the two industries.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

The curious case of the enduring sub-3% mortgage rate
Most experts predicted U.S. mortgage rates to be above 3% by now. We looked at bond yields across the globe to see why rates are still so low and what happens next.

Lunch & Learn about underserved markets and affordable housing
Experts in this discussion will focus on how the mortgage industry is working to right previous wrongs and champion a housing market that serves all.

LinkedIn expert Judi Fox to speak at engage June 17

She'll cover important changes to LinkedIn and give a primer on Clubhouse

Social media is constantly evolving, with new platforms and algorithms challenging models and strategies just when businesses have gotten into a rhythm. That’s why we’ve asked LinkedIn Business Coach Judi Fox to speak at engage.marketing on June 17.

Fox, who led a highly rated social session at last year’s engage event, will update attendees on the latest changes to LinkedIn and also talk about the opportunities on Clubhouse.

Formerly a chemical engineer, Fox pivoted her career in 2008 as a result of the financial crisis. She built a whole community on LinkedIn to launch an environmental consulting business, then leveraged that expertise to launch a LinkedIn job search coaching business as well. She  filmed video every day, took Marie Forleo’s B-School, studied marketing and sales to learn what drives social sales, online community building, and other focused content.

In 2018 she launched her LinkedIn Business Accelerator strategy to achieve more than 1 million views in six weeks and 5 million views in two years. Fox grew her following on LinkedIn from 2,000 to 35,000 in one year and increased likes and comments to an average of 600 per post.

This year she has jumped in to utilize Clubhouse, and will share how to manage regular rooms without stretching yourself too thin.

Fox joins an afternoon of programming focused on social, with Chelsea Peitz focused on Instagram and Scott Betley (also known as That Mortgage Guy) talking about TikTok.

Other experts speaking at engage include renowned speaker coach René Rodriguez, who will give the keynote. Rodriguez, CEO of Volentum and creator of the AMPLIFII Influencer events, will lead a hands-on workshop on how to practically apply his proprietary AMPLIFII Formula to achieve maximum influence. Participants will walk away with immediately applicable skills that they can use in their day-to-day work.

All of the speakers at engage.marketing event will focus on the specifics of marketing in a purchase market. While appetite for refinance loans is projected to plunge in the second half of the year, a huge demographic wave of first-time homebuyers is looking to join the market — assuming they can find a house to buy.

The challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market is why we’ve designed our virtual event around “All Eyes on Purchase.” Some of our sessions include:

  • Marketing to reach a diverse audience
  • Working with referral partners to make winning offers
  • Building a personal brand
  • and more!

The summit is designed for our HW+ members, who get access to all HousingWire premium content, including events, articles, an exclusive Slack community, and more. Not a member? You can sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

 

 

mortgage rates
What if mortgage rates don’t rise this year?

With the economic expansion well underway, one big question remains: When will mortgage rates move toward 4% and higher? HW+ Premium Content

May 17, 2021 By

AdobeStock_281012011
First American names Ken DeGiorgio as president

Kenneth DeGiorgio, who joined First American Financial Corporation in 1999, has been named president of the “Big Four” title insurer company.

May 19, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

