LinkedIn expert Judi Fox to speak at engage June 17

Social media is constantly evolving, with new platforms and algorithms challenging models and strategies just when businesses have gotten into a rhythm. That’s why we’ve asked LinkedIn Business Coach Judi Fox to speak at engage.marketing on June 17.

Fox, who led a highly rated social session at last year’s engage event, will update attendees on the latest changes to LinkedIn and also talk about the opportunities on Clubhouse.

Formerly a chemical engineer, Fox pivoted her career in 2008 as a result of the financial crisis. She built a whole community on LinkedIn to launch an environmental consulting business, then leveraged that expertise to launch a LinkedIn job search coaching business as well. She filmed video every day, took Marie Forleo’s B-School, studied marketing and sales to learn what drives social sales, online community building, and other focused content.

This year she has jumped in to utilize Clubhouse, and will share how to manage regular rooms without stretching yourself too thin.

Fox joins an afternoon of programming focused on social, with Chelsea Peitz focused on Instagram and Scott Betley (also known as That Mortgage Guy) talking about TikTok.

Other experts speaking at engage include renowned speaker coach René Rodriguez, who will give the keynote. Rodriguez, CEO of Volentum and creator of the AMPLIFII Influencer events, will lead a hands-on workshop on how to practically apply his proprietary AMPLIFII Formula to achieve maximum influence. Participants will walk away with immediately applicable skills that they can use in their day-to-day work.

All of the speakers at engage.marketing event will focus on the specifics of marketing in a purchase market. While appetite for refinance loans is projected to plunge in the second half of the year, a huge demographic wave of first-time homebuyers is looking to join the market — assuming they can find a house to buy.

The challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market is why we’ve designed our virtual event around “All Eyes on Purchase.” Some of our sessions include:

Marketing to reach a diverse audience

Working with referral partners to make winning offers

Building a personal brand

and more!

The summit is designed for our HW+ members, who get access to all HousingWire premium content, including events, articles, an exclusive Slack community, and more. Not a member? You can sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.