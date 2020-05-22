Christine Beckwith to speak at June’s engage.marketing summit

In this year’s ultra-competitive and sometimes chaotic mortgage market, product and rates are just one part of winning business and expanding your customer base. It’s a motivated sales team, with defined goals, that ultimately grows market share.

That’s the crux of Christine Beckwith’s sales coaching and why we’ve invited her to speak at next month’s virtual engage.marketing summit. Beckwith, president of 20/20 Vision for Success Coaching, consults with some of the nation’s largest lenders to train their leaders and loan officers. Her session, “Marketing Me,” will give attendees clear, actionable tactics for building their personal brands and drawing in new clients.

Beckwith draws on a range of experiences from her 30 years in the mortgage industry, where she worked in vice president roles for H&R Block Mortgage and AnnieMac Home Mortgage before starting her company.

She launched the coaching and consulting firm in 2018 and has become a prolific communicator – authoring three books and regularly contributing to professional publications. Last year she joined Mortgage News Network to host a show called “Power Womnn with Class,” where she interviewed executive women in banking about their journeys to success.

Beckwith credits her success in sales and business to her ability to express, share and evoke emotion, and that’s the core of her coaching philosophy.

“20/20 Vision is built on a succession of refined processes that enable motivated participants to unleash an inner drive and strive to success,” her company website says.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience Beckwith’s motivational spirit at the virtual engage.marketing summit by registering here. She is just one of the incredible real estate and mortgage leaders we have lined up for June 11-12, including Casey Hurbis, Rick Arvielo, Patty Arvielo, Sarah DeCiantis, Barbara Yolles, Alec Hanson, Brian Covey, Kevin Peranio and many more.