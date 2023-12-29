6 best online real estate courses in New York (NY) for 2024

Learning formats: Auto save and start capabilities allow you to complete as few or as many lessons at a time as you like.

Delivery methods: All of the CE Shop’s New York real estate pre‑licensing courses are optimized for a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Downloadable resources: The CE Shop’s courses are available as downloadable content instead of a textbook.

Resources & study tools: Study tools include digital flashcards and an extensive (and very helpful) real estate glossary.

Additional resources: The CE Shop’s student dashboard tailors feedback throughout the course for a personalized learning experience. And the online course’s progress bar allows you to see where you are at any point.

Access period to the course: The CE Shop’s prelicensing courses expire six months after the date of purchase.

Pass guarantee & refund policy: The CE Shop has a “Money-Back Guarantee.” Within 30 days of purchase, you can get your money back if you are unsatisfied for any reason, as long as your course is less than 50% complete.

User interface: Online courses can be accessed whenever and wherever, so you can stop the course and pick up where you left off at a later point.

Quality of instruction: The CE Shop’s custom online learning platform, LEAP, engages students with interactive content featuring real-world scenarios for increased retention in less time.

Class scheduling: Students complete the real estate courses at their own pace, on any device.

Pass rates: The CE Shop has published their national exam pass rate as 64%, which is 12% better than the national average pass rate. Additionally, The CE Shop has a Student Satisfaction rating of 96%.

Instructor Q&A: While The CE Shop’s online courses are not hosted by live instructors, expert support is available when you need it, seven days a week, via phone, chat, and email.

Help with starting your career: All online courses include video interviews with brokers, as well as useful career tips and resources. With the 77-hour New York Sales prelicensing Premium Package, you will also receive three Business Building courses to help get your business off the ground.