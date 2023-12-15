Free real estate practice exam + 7 study hacks to ace the real estate exam

Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

From time management techniques to memory tricks and managing stress — we’ll share our study hacks to help you ace your state real estate exam. Hone and test your real estate knowledge using our free real estate practice exam.



As a lifelong educator, learner, and collector of advanced degrees in education and curriculum design, I know from experience which study habits and hacks really work, and I’ve researched the most effective ones for this article. We’ll help you supercharge your real estate exam study habits and launch your new real estate career with confidence.

Understand the real estate exam

Before we dive in, it’s helpful to understand the structure and content of your real estate exam. Real estate exams are typically:

A multiple-choice format

Timed with allotted times of 2 to 3 ½ hours

Divided into two sections: national real estate principles and practices, and state real estate laws

The exam also covers a variety of topics including:

Financing

Ownership

Property disclosures

Property value and appraisals

Contracts

Legal descriptions

Standards of conduct

Math calculations

Passing grades are determined by each state but typically hover around 70%, and you’ll need a passing score in both sections. Each state’s rules vary on retaking the exam, but you can usually retake only the portion of the exam you didn’t pass the first time. With our free real estate practice exam, you’ll be on your way to passing with flying colors.

Take our free real estate practice exam

Ready to test your knowledge? Try our free real estate practice exam with some typical multiple-choice questions you might find on a state real estate exam. If you’re not ready yet, check out our study hacks, motivational tips, and other tools below.

Licensee Mark has knowledge about all the issues related to a property. Which of the following property issues should be disclosed to potential buyers?

The neighbors have a dog.

The neighborhood has a low crime rate.

The kitchen has a leaky faucet.

The tree in the back yard is at least 30 years old.

Which of the following examples below is of a fixture that is real property?

Above-ground hot tub in the backyard

Shelves attached to the wall with brackets

Stand-alone storage shelf in the cupboard

Photos and wall hangings

After a seller counters an offer, what happens to an initial offer from the buyer?

It is void and no longer in play.

It becomes the back-up offer.

It is accepted by the seller until the buyer accepts the counter.

Sellers cannot counter a buyer’s initial offer.

In a real estate transaction, if Sarah, acting as a broker for Blue Skies Realty, gives a portion of the commission earned from a sale to Emily, a buyer, what is this practice commonly referred to as?

A commission

A rebate

A kickback

A violation

A house on your street has built an addition, raising its property value. Now you notice your own property’s value has gone up. Which economic principle best describes this situation?

Value bump

Conditional value

Progression

Stalemate

Ava, Jane, and Nora are joint owners of a vacation home. Unfortunately, Jane passed away. Consequently, Ava and Nora allowed Jane’s nephew, Eric, who inherited Jane’s share of the property, to join them at the vacation home. What type of ownership arrangement does this represent?

Estate in generality

Tenancy in common

Joint tenancy

Common tenancy

An example of this type of leasehold estate is a month-to-month lease.

A month-to-month lease is an example of what type of leasehold estate?

Estate for years

Periodic estate

Estate at will

Estate for months

The homeowner tells their agent they’re in a rush to sell because they’re moving for a new job and they are open to offers below the asking price. The agent then tells a potential buyer that the seller could go for a $15,000 discount from the listed price. Which statement accurately represents the situation?

The agent has breached his duty of confidentiality to his client

The agent hasn’t violated any fiduciary responsibilities

The agent can secure the buyer’s offer now

The agent must wait for the seller to lower his asking price

If the rate of transer tax is $.48 per $100, what will a seller pay on a property purchased for $280,000?

$11,344

$1,344

$134

$13.40

What best describes a deed?

A lease agreement

A document to transfer ownership

A law of property title

A recording fee

7 study hacks to master the real estate exam

There are proven strategies for studying for exams that will help you to retain information more effectively and efficiently. Let’s take stock of best study habits.

Create the most efficient study plan

You’ll boost your chances of acing your exam if you make a study schedule and stick to it. But there are ways to get the most out of the schedule, too. Your best bet is to structure your studying around spaced repetition, the idea that you’ll retain more knowledge if your study sessions are spread out.

So, set aside dedicated study time each day or week and make it a priority. Start by breaking down the topics you need to cover and allocate specific time slots for each topic. This will help you stay organized and ensure you’ve covered all the required material before the exam. Finally, take breaks to give your brain time to rest and process the information you’ve learned, and your memory will be primed for exam day.

Snag the highest-quality study materials

Not all study materials are cut from the same cloth. Having access to high-quality real estate practice exams, study guides, and texts from reputable sources is key. Ideally, you’ll want practice questions that most closely mirror the real estate exam so you have no surprises on exam day.

Consider using a combination of different resources for a well-rounded understanding of the exam content.

Textbooks to grasp the foundational concepts

to grasp the foundational concepts Online courses for interactive learning

for interactive learning Flashcards for memorization

for memorization Audio lessons for review

for review Practice exams to test your knowledge and identify areas for improvement

Check out our top picks for real estate exam prep offered by real estate schools, too. We vetted the top national real estate schools for their exam prep materials, pass rates, and more.

SEE ALSO: Real estate exam prep: The ultimate guide to acing your state’s real estate exam

Study like the pros

Whether you’re studying from your car, on your commute or from home, let’s break down the study techniques backed by science and practiced by top students to help you ace your exam.

Active recall: Studies show over and over that quizzing yourself without looking at your notes improves your understanding.[2] So does teaching the material to yourself or others out loud. Mix it up: Mix up different topics during your study sessions rather than focusing on one topic exclusively – it will help your brain determine what’s important to remember.[3] Visualize to remember: Create visual aids or use mnemonic devices to associate complex information with images or easily memorable phrases, as these will significantly enhance memory recall.[4]

Join study groups for a comprehension boost

Joining a study group is like unlocking a secret weapon to master the real estate exam. It brings in diverse perspectives, boosts your understanding as you talk things out, and bridges any gaps you might have in your grasp of the material.

As an added bonus, being part of a group amps up your motivation and keeps everyone accountable, leading to better retention of tricky concepts. So, consider leveling up your studying by joining a study group or finding a buddy to learn with.

Try the PrepAgent Real Estate Exam Study Group on Facebook or check out The CE Shop Pre-Licensing Student Forum, also on Facebook.

Stay motivated and manage stress

When you’re preparing for the real estate exam, it’s completely normal to feel the pressure. Remember, taking care of yourself is just as crucial as hitting the books. Start by carving out moments for self-care amidst your study sessions. Take breaks to stretch, breathe deeply, or go for a short walk—whatever refreshes your mind.

Don’t forget to reach out to friends, family, or study buddies. Chatting with them can bring a fresh perspective or just the encouragement you need. You’ve got this—believe in yourself and don’t forget to celebrate your progress.

Review and revise your notes regularly

When you revisit your notes, you’re flexing your mental muscles. You aren’t just refreshing your memory, you’re strengthening the neural pathways that help you recall information during the exam. Plus, research shows that regular notes review boosts confidence and reduces anxiety.

Start by skimming through your notes to refresh your memory, then actively engage with the material by summarizing key points in your own words. Finally, quiz yourself or create flashcards to reinforce your understanding and test yourself. Soon, your exam jitters will take a backseat to your confidence.

The best ways to simulate real estate exam conditions

As you get closer to exam day, it’s crucial to simulate exam conditions during your study sessions. Find a quiet and distraction-free environment where you can focus. Set a timer and allocate specific time limits for each section of the practice exam. This will help you familiarize yourself with the time constraints and train your mind to work efficiently under pressure.

During the real estate practice exam:

Avoid distractions , such as checking your phone

, such as checking your phone Take it seriously and treat the practice exam as if it were the real exam

and treat the practice exam as if it were the real exam Review your answers and identify areas where you need more practice

and identify areas where you need more practice Refine your study plan and target your weak areas before the actual exam

Frequently asked questions about the real estate exam

The full picture

With these study hacks, you’ll build a solid foundation of knowledge for your new career and boost your confidence for the real estate exam. Don’t miss out on our free practice real estate exam to check your progress and find ways to improve your studying. Embrace the challenge, stay focused, and set your course for a thriving real estate career!