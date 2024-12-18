Want to learn how to get a real estate license in New York? In this article, we’ll cover the five simple steps you’ll need to follow and recommend the best courses to complete the 77-hour course that New York State requires. Discover the steps, tips, and essential information you’ll need to get your real estate license in New York, including how to qualify and apply for the licensing exam and how much time and money you can expect to invest to launch your new career in the Empire State.



To be eligible for a New York real estate license, you must:

Be at least 18 years old

Pass a background check that includes fingerprinting

Quick Facts: New York real estate licensing

All prospective New York real estate agents must complete a 77-hour course at an approved school, plus a two-hour continuing education course on fair housing and/or implicit bias training. Some of our favorite online real estate schools in New York include The CE Shop and Colibri Real Estate. The New York real estate exam includes 75 multiple-choice questions, you’ll be given 90 minutes to complete it, and you’ll a passing grade of 70% to get a real estate license in New York.

class hours minute exam questions passing grade

How to get a real estate license in New York in 5 steps

Below, we detail the five simple steps to getting your New York real estate license. Check out our FAQs section for how long the process takes, and tips for speeding the process up, as well as the helpful links section at the bottom of this article.

Step 1: Complete a 77-hour real estate prelicensing course

Estimated cost: $239 to $909

To be eligible to take the real estate licensing exam in New York, you need to successfully complete 77 hours of real estate classes at an approved school. The 77-hour real estate prelicensing course covers Commercial and Investment Properties, Law of Agency, Legal Issues. You’ll need to pass a proctored final exam with a grade of 70% before moving on to the state exam.

The cost of prelicensing courses starts at $239 and goes up to $909. Online courses are the most budget-friendly and convenient. You can save 30% using our promo code HW30 at The CE Shop or promo code HousingWire30 at Colibri Real Estate Education.

PRO TIP Are you an attorney currently admitted to the New York State Bar? If you are applying for your real estate license based on your qualifications as an attorney, you may be exempt from these education requirements, but you will still need to take and pass the New York State real estate licensing exam.

Step 2: Schedule your New York real estate licensing exam

Cost: $65 application fee + $15 written exam fee = Total: $80

When you’re ready to take the New York real estate exam, you must schedule your exam online using your eAccessNY account. It’s easy to create one online, and once your account is set up, simply click on “Apply to Take an Exam,” and follow the instructions.



Once you schedule your exam, you’ll be prompted to print the “Summary of Your Submission” page, which includes your candidate number and all of your exam information. Consider printing an extra copy or saving a PDF of your “Summary of Your Submission” in a folder using cloud-based file storage, so you have it handy on exam day. The New York real estate licensing exam must be taken in person.

Exam locations The New York Dept. of State (DOS) administers the real estate salesperson written exam at the following exam centers in New York: Albany (Alfred E. Smith State Office Building)

Binghamton (State Office Building)

Buffalo (State Office Building)

Franklin Square (VFW Hall)

Hauppauge (Perry Duryea State Office Building)

New York City

Plattsburgh

Pomona (Rockland Fire Training Center)

Rochester (Finger Lakes DDSO)

Syracuse (State Office Building)

Utica (State Office Building)

Once you’ve scheduled your New York real estate licensing exam date and site, it’s time to prepare. Check out some of our study resources, linked below:

Step 3: Pass the New York real estate licensing exam

The New York real estate licensing exam is made up of 75 questions. You’ll have 90 minutes to complete it, and you’ll need a passing grade of 70% to get licensed. Your exam results will be issued as either pass or fail, rather than as a numerical score.



You can see your exam results by logging into your eAccessNY account. They’ll be available as soon as they are received and scored by the exam unit. Exam results won’t be given over the phone. For those who pass the exam, the results are valid for two years. If you fail the exam, you can schedule another exam by logging in to your eAccessNY account.

Step 4: Sign with a sponsoring real estate brokerage

According to New York State law, anyone who plans to practice real estate must work under a sponsoring broker. You can get a real estate license, but without a sponsoring broker, you’re not permitted to provide any real estate services to clients. We recommend that you find a firm that provides mentorship and training programs. Avoid any brokerage that offers anything less than a 50/50 commission split.



Once you’ve chosen a sponsoring broker, ensure they have associated you with their brokerage license through their eAccessNY account. For more about choosing a brokerage and the best (big) companies to work for, check out our in-depth guide, linked below.

Step 5: Complete the New York real estate licensing application

Once you’ve passed your real estate licensing exam, undergone the background check, and selected a sponsoring brokerage, you’re one step away from being able to sell real estate in one of the most lucrative real estate markets in the country.



To complete the final step, apply by mailing your New York real estate salesperson application to the Department of State, Division of Licensing Services. Upon approval, your New York real estate license will be mailed to the brokerage office location indicated on your application, typically within one to two weeks.

Best online real estate schools in New York: Our top picks

Your real estate course in New York should help you prepare for the state exam and set you up for success as a newly licensed agent. Check out our top picks for the best online New York real estate schools here:

FAQs: How to get a real estate license in New York

Now that you’re clear on how to get a real estate license in New York, you’re ready to launch a new career. Are you still trying to if real estate is right for you? Need more info about the licensing process? Here are some answers to frequently asked questions.

How long does it take to get a real estate license in New York? It generally takes three weeks to three months to get a real estate license in New York. Remember that the more time you spend studying for the licensing exam, the more prepared you’ll be to ace it the first time around and be eligible for your license. Here’s a general idea of how much time to set aside: 77 hours for taking the real estate course approved by the New York Department of State, Division of Licensing Services. If you take the course online and you’re ambitious, you can invest about 38.5 hours a week and complete the entire course in under 2 weeks. Time: 2 weeks to 2 months

for taking the real estate course approved by the New York Department of State, Division of Licensing Services. If you take the course online and you’re ambitious, you can invest about 38.5 hours a week and complete the entire course in under 2 weeks. 90 minutes for the exam. You’ll also want to arrive at least 30 minutes early to get settled. Time: 2 hours

Background check including fingerprinting appointment and paperwork. Time: 2 hours

Time for the New York Dept. of State to review your exam and notify you of the results. Time: 1 to 3 days

Time from the day you receive your passing score for the state exam and submit your license application to the day the New York Dept. of State reviews your application and mails your license. Time: 1 to 2 weeks Pro Tip: To save you time during the licensing process, you can schedule and take your New York State exam while you are still completing the 77-hour course. You should be able to reserve a seat for the exam within two weeks, depending on availability at your nearest state exam proctoring site. How much does it cost to get a real estate license in New York? When it comes to getting a real estate license in New York, here’s what you need to budget for: Prelicensing exam coursework = $239 to $909

Salesperson exam, initial application fee = $65

Salesperson written exam fee: $15

License renewal fee after 2 years = $65

Other miscellaneous fees = $100 Estimated total = Between $484 and $1,154 How much do real estate agents earn in New York? According to Indeed, New York real estate agents make an average of $105,472 annually (as of this writing). According to ZipRecruiter, the average salary of a New York real estate agent is $99,707 per year, compared to a national average of $91,137. While ZipRecruiter is seeing salaries as low as $32,821 and as high as $161,918, the majority of New York agents earn between $91,000 and $104,00, with top earners making $140,583 annually in the state of New York. Can I apply for a New York real estate license online? Once you have passed the New York real estate licensing exam, you can apply for a real estate salesperson license online by logging on to your eAccessNY account and choosing “Apply for Initial Salesperson License (qualifying by Exam only).” Be sure to include the ID number of your sponsoring broker on the application. Your broker will be sent a notification to log on to their personal online account and authorize your application.



After the broker authorizes your application, the New York Dept. of State will review it to ensure that it is complete and meets the qualifications for a real estate salesperson license. Is it hard to pass the NY real estate exam? There are 75 questions on the New York real estate licensing exam, and you need a passing grade of 70% to get licensed. According to several sources, the pass rate for the New York real estate licensing exam is around 60%.



You’ll be given 90 minutes to complete the New York real estate licensing exam. Preparation is key! The New York real estate schools we’ve recommended in this article should help you ace the exam on the first try. The CE Shop and Colibri Real Estate are national real estate education providers trusted by hundreds of thousands of students each year.



Choosing the right real estate school for your learning style and study habits will help you ace the exam. Practice tests, quizzes, flashcards, audio lessons, webinars, matching games and other tools offers by the schools on this list will help you feel confident on exam day. Check out our guide to the best online real estate schools in New York for more information. Does New York have real estate license reciprocity with any other state? Currently, New York does not have reciprocity with any other state to waive the requirements for those who want to obtain a license. Requirements include qualifying for and passing the written exam. If you completed your real estate education outside of New York, then you can submit a written waiver request to the Dept. of State to obtain a license.



To learn more about real estate license reciprocity and portability, read our complete guide to where you can practice with your real estate license. What can I bring to the New York real estate licensing exam? When the day comes for you to take your real estate licensing exam, the two items you must have are your “Summary of Your Submission” page and a form of government-issued signature identification.



Your identification must be photo-bearing and current (check that expiration date to be sure). The following are forms of photo ID accepted by New York State: Current state-issued driver’s license or DMV identification card

U.S. passport or passport issued by a foreign government

U.S. military identification card

IDNYC Card (NYC identification card)

U.S. citizenship and immigration services-issued employment authorization card

United States INS issued ID

Certificate of U.S. citizenship

Brazilian, Mexican, Honduran, and Ecuadorian Consular ID Here are a few items that are not required for the exam, but are permitted (to an extent): Calculators that are silent, battery or solar powered, nonprinting, and do not contain an alphabetic keyboard

Beepers, cell phones, and other electronic devices that are turned off during the entirety of the exam What can’t I bring to the New York real estate licensing exam? Here are a few of items that you cannot bring into the exam room when you sit the New York real estate licensing exam: Large bags, briefcases (there is no place to store these items, so don’t even bring these to the exam site)

Food, beverages (you will be asked to dispose of these before entering the exam site)

Firearms

Books, dictionaries, other reference materials

PDA’s The possession or use of books, notes, or other items that can help with the exam is strictly prohibited, as is removing exam materials or notes from the site. Any prohibited possessions or behavior may result in disciplinary measures, as determined by the Exam Supervisor at the Department of State. How can I renew my New York real estate license? Your NY real estate license will be valid for two years. When it comes time to renew your New York real estate license, your only option is to renew it online using your eAccessNY account. The New York Dept. of State will send you an email and postcard three months before the license expiration date as a renewal reminder, with instructions on how to renew your license onlin



If you don’t renew your license on or before its expiration date, you won’t be legally permitted to practice real estate in New York until your license has been renewed. Make sure to renew your license within that period to avoid the headache of having to pass the New York State written exam (and submit a new license application and pay the fee) all over again. Checklist for License Renewal Renewing your license every two years is simple with this checklist. Have a sponsoring broker

Successfully complete 22.5 hours of continuing education

Log on to your eAccessNY account

Renew 90 days prior to the license’s expiration date

Pay the $65 renewal fee

New York real estate licensing: The full picture

Now that you’ve learned how to become a real estate agent in New York, you’re ready to start selling in one of the most lucrative markets in the country. From tips on getting your real estate license in New York to news about home values across the country, HousingWire is here to provide you with the most up-to-date information and insights you need.



Get expert advice, independent reviews and product recommendations from our editorial team of experienced real estate agents, brokers and coaches.

HW Media, LLC has established an agreement with The CE Shop to promote online course information to consumers and real estate licensees. HW Media, LLC is not the developer of these courses and is simply providing a referral. Any questions regarding course content or technology should be directed to The CE Shop.