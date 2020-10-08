Anthony Casa officially steps down as head of AIME

Months after taking a back seat at the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts, former Chairman Anthony Casa announced he is officially stepping down following the backlash from his lewd and sexist videos.

Over the July 4 holiday this year, Casa sent a video to Quicken Loans Vice President Austin Niemiec, where he made comments of a sexual nature about Niemiec’s wife. These videos were then circulated by Casa to prominent mortgage industry executives, including Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio and Mount Diablo Lending Broker/Owner Ramon Walker. Niemiec’s wife, Theresa Niemiec, filed a lawsuit against Casa for defamation. Click here to see the lawsuit complaint in full.

Now, Casa is making his leave of absence permanent, saying he will no longer serve as head of AIME, but promised to remain an active member of the community. After speaking to the history of the foundation of the Brokers are Better movement, Casa also explained what is next for him: starting a new brokerage in Philadelphia. Here is his statement in full:

“Three years ago this month, I started BRAWL (Brokers Rallying Against Whole-tail Lending). What started as an advocacy campaign to bring awareness to mortgage brokers about predatory “whole-tail lending” business practices by many lenders has transformed into the Brokers Are Better movement and this amazing community of independent mortgage brokers nationwide. After much consideration and heart-to-heart conversations with family and friends, I have decided to officially hand the reigns over to the extremely capable hands of Katie Sweeney and Marc Summers, they have done an amazing job stepping up to lead this community and I have extreme confidence in their ability to take it to the next level. This does not mean I will be leaving this community. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, I am getting back in the weeds of serving and educating borrowers and starting a new mortgage brokerage here in Philadelphia. I will be an active member of AIME, I will be a participant and resource to this community in any way I can. I encourage everyone to double down on your support of AIME, our true partner lenders, and this community we’ve all built together. It has been a privilege to serve this community. I’m grateful for the friendships that I’ve developed and proud of the unity and support we have for one another. I know that the future is extremely bright for the broker channel with the AIME team supporting the broker community going forward. Thank you for your support, friendship, and trust! #BrokersAreBetter“

After Casa initially made the lewd remarks, Plaza Home Mortgage, Flagstar Bank and Caliber Home Loans each announced that they were suspending their relationships with AIME due to those comments.

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers also came out with a statement against Casa’s remarks, using the hashtag #brokersarebetterthanthis in their communications.

“AIME is continuing to make strides to support the broker community,” an AIME spokesperson told HousingWire. “The mission and vision of the organization remain unchanged and the momentum will continue into 2021 with innovative initiatives like Spark and Best in Class to support brokers who are both new and well established. All business operations will continue to be overseen by AIME’s EVP of Strategy Katie Sweeney, and President Marc Summers.”