Caliber Home Loans announced it is suspending all support of the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts after Chairman Anthony Casa sent out videos where he made lewd comments about a Quicken Loans executive’s wife.

The company expressed that what was said by Casa in the videos is against everything it stands for.

“Caliber is committed to the equal and fair treatment of all individuals,” a Caliber spokesperson told HousingWire. “We strive to ensure a safe, professional and respectful environment for our customers and our employees, and expect the same from each Caliber business partner who helps families to achieve their dreams. We do not tolerate harassment of any kind in our company or the workplaces of those companies that engage in business with Caliber.”

The company explained that it has always been supportive of the broker community, but it can’t support these actions.

Flagstar Bank also announced this week that it was suspending its relationship with AIME over Chairman Anthony Casa’s “abusive language and personal attacks.”

However, other wholesale lenders, including United Wholesale Mortgage and AFR Wholesale condemned Casa’s comments but said they will continue to support AIME.

Over the July 4 holiday, Casa sent a video to Quicken Loans Vice President Austin Niemiec in which he made comments of a sexual nature about Niemiec’s wife. These videos were then circulated by Casa to prominent mortgage industry executives. Niemiec’s wife, Theresa Niemiec, filed a lawsuit against Casa for defamation. Click here to see the lawsuit complaint in full.

After HousingWire published an article on the lawsuit filed against Casa, he responded with a new video on LinkedIn issuing a full apology.