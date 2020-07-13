Flagstar Bank told HousingWire Monday that it is cutting ties with the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts over the lewd and sexist comments made by its chairman, Anthony Casa.

“We want to respond to the recent statements highlighted in the news by the chairman of AIME,” a spokesperson for Flagstar said. “While we strongly support the broker community and the vision and purpose of AIME, we do not in any way support the recent public words and behavior of its chairman.”

Over the July 4 holiday, Casa sent a video to Quicken Loans Vice President Austin Niemiec in which he made comments of a sexual nature about Niemiec’s wife. These videos were then circulated by Casa to prominent mortgage industry executives. Niemiec’s wife, Theresa Niemiec, filed a lawsuit against Casa for defamation.

Many wholesale lenders known for their support of AIME such as United Wholesale Mortgage and AFR Wholesale condemned Casa’s remarks, but say they will continue to support the association. Caliber Home Loans condemned Casa’s remarks but was silent on its future support of the association.

Flagstar, however, announced it is suspending all ties with AIME.

“As a company, Flagstar Bank is committed to treating its employees with respect and creating an environment that is free of the kind of harassment, abusive language and personal attacks made by the chairman of AIME,” a spokesperson said. “We expect no less of our business partners. That is why we are taking the step of suspending all relationships with the organization at this time. Again, this action does not reflect on AIME as an organization.”

After HousingWire published an article on the lawsuit filed against Casa, he responded with a new video on LinkedIn issuing a full apology.