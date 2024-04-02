Aidium Mortgage CRM raises $19M in Series A funding

Mortgage technology company Aidium Mortgage CRM has closed a $19 million Series A funding round, led by growth equity firm PeakSpan Capital.

Boulder, Colorado-based Aidium offers originators a customer relationship management platform that integrates sales and marketing automation to drive origination volume and enhance borrower engagement.

The platform allows mortgage professionals to engage, convert, close and nurture borrowers in purchase and refinance transactions, and it includes tools such as data warehouses and pipeline management.

The company, led by CEO Spencer Dusebout, was founded in 2019 as Daily AI. After three years, it acquired Whiteboard Technology, a competitor known for its industry-leading mortgage playbooks. In 2023, it was rebranded as Aidium Mortgage CRM. CRM.

With the Series A funding round, the company aims to enhance the platform and expand its customer base. Dusebout said it will allow the company to accelerate and expand its reach in the mortgage industry.

“Despite the challenging mortgage environment in 2022 and 2023, the business has been able to meaningfully scale revenue and roll out powerful new data products to further enhance its value proposition,” PeakSpan vice president Kyle Reitinger said in a prepared statement. “We see such tremendous opportunity for further innovation in the category.”

Real estate and mortgage companies have recently invested in CRM platform via merger and acquisition deals.

In November 2023, Zillow Group acquired the CRM system Follow Up Boss. The acquisition purchase price included $400 million in initial cash consideration and up to $100 million in potential cash earnout.

In August 2023, Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a data intelligence and market insight tool provider for the mortgage and real estate industries, acquired Ohio-based Bonzo – a relationship management and mortgage marketing platform.