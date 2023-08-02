MMI acquires CRM platform Bonzo 

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a data intelligence and market insight tool provider for the mortgage and real estate industries, has acquired Bonzo – a relationship management and mortgage marketing platform.

Ohio-headquartered Bonzo will operate as an independent service provider that is led by the current leadership team, which includes co-founder and president Jason Perkins, co-founder and COO/CRO Miles Miller, and CEO Chad Jampedro.

Customers of MMI and Bonzo will benefit from a list of the two tech platforms’ integrated services and features, MMI said in a release announcing the acquisition. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“MMI’s acquisition of Bonzo is the next logical step in the path we’ve been pursuing for the past year or more, which is to deliver cost-efficient, best-in-breed solutions to the mortgage industry in a consolidated, easy-to-use, integrated environment,” MMI founder and CEO Ben Teerlink, said in a statement.

Founded in 2018, key features of Bonzo include a campaign builder to conduct personal and customized outreach at scale; messaging that supports voice, video and text; an ad builder for Google and Facebook; and a pipeline dashboard to organize the sales process.

The company has more than 2,000 clients, according to its website.

MMI – established in 2008 and headquartered in Utah – provides tech solutions for mortgage and real estate professionals that allows buyers to search out and view properties on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) through its MobilityRE app.

Real estate brokerages – including Coldwell Banker, Keller Williams, Century 21, Keller Williams and RE/MAX—have purchased subscriptions and thousands of real estate professionals and homebuyers are now using the services, according to MMI.

MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers – including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country, the company said.

The company in April named Brian McKray as its director of product development.