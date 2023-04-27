MMI names Brian McKray as director of product development

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a data intelligence and market insight tool provider for the mortgage and real estate industries, has appointed Brian McKray as the director of product development.

In this role, McKray will be responsible for overseeing the creation of new system features and functionalities that align with MMI’s vision and mission.

According to MMI’s founder and CEO, Ben Teerlink, McKray was chosen to help keep the product development team members on the same page as the company expands its vision for what the MMI platform can be.

“Brian has a passion for developing and optimizing technologies to provide the best user experience, and we are incredibly confident in his ability to craft a best-in-class platform that not only makes an impact for MMI clients but the mortgage industry as a whole,” said Teerlink.

Prior to joining MMI, McKray worked at Celebrity Home Loans as the director of marketing optimization, where he focused on improving loan originator adoption, utilization, and user experience. Prior to the role at Celebrity, McKray served as the director of marketing at Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC, and held various marketing roles at Academy Mortgage Corporation, Republic Mortgage Home Loans, and National City Mortgage.

“I’m thrilled to work with people I’ve known, respected, and interacted with on a variety of levels for so many years. To be part of this dream team that Ben has put together is exhilarating and flattering at the same time,” said McKray.

MMI’s flagship product, MMI, provides comprehensive real estate and mortgage production data to its enterprise customers, who can use the data to identify partner networks that best support their business objectives. The platform offers granular insights into lenders, loan officers, and real estate agents by region or individual transactions.

MMI currently serves over 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.