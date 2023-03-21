HW Media
MortgageTechnology

Daily AI mortgage CRM company rebrands to Aidium

The rebranding includes updates to core products, marketing and communications, and the company website

Mortgage CRM company Daily AI has rebranded to Aidium Mortgage CRM and launched a new CRM product, the company announced on Monday.

The company’s research and analysis suggested that a rebranding, which includes updates to core products, the company’s website, marketing and communications, will represent its goals and solutions for the mortgage industry, according to a statement from the company.

“We understand the challenges that mortgage lenders face, and we’re committed to providing the best possible support to help them succeed,” Aidium president Dan Bos said. “We’re confident our new brand will better serve our customers and propel our growth as a business.”

The Aidium mortgage CRM platform has been updated to streamline and automate mortgage loan origination processes, improve efficiency and increase profitability for mortgage professionals, according to the statement.

The features offered by the platform include lead management, no-code automations, playbooks, automated marketing, and referral partner management tools to allow lenders to connect with borrowers and agents while offering other services.

“We’ve been in the mortgage CRM space for many years, and this rebranding effort represents a strategic move to better align all our brands under one company with our mission to help mortgage companies succeed,” Aidium CEO Spencer Dusebout said.

Daily AI previously acquired Whiteboard CRM and Recruitable.ai, which will also be part of the Aidium portfolio.

