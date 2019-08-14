The Housing News Podcast is a weekly wrap of the top news stories by HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins.

Each week, HousingWire interviews financial services experts who can help make sense of the latest headlines, sponsored by our partners at Blend. This week, we take a look at some of the most popular episodes from season one.

AIME's Anthony Casa explains why the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act is a win for the mortgage industry

Anthony Casa, the chairman of the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts and the founder and former president of Garden State Home Loans, explains why President Donald Trump’s decision to back the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act is good news for the mortgage industry. In June, the Senate unanimously approved the bill, which permits the Department of Veterans Affairs to approve loans that exceed the conforming loan limit. You can read more about the Act here.

Here is a link to the article discussed:

1) VA loan limits to be lifted in 2020

housingwire.com/articles/49500-va-loan-limits-to-be-lifted-in-2020

Princeton Mortgage's Rich Weidel on why taking the right risks is key to surviving in the mortgage industry

Rich Weidel, the CEO of Princeton Mortgage, explains why accessing loan origination risks is essential to staying afloat in the mortgage industry. Additionally, Weidel discusses the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of Stearns Holding (the parent company of Stearns Lending) and the U.S. closing of real estate company Purplebricks.

Here are links to the article discussed:

1) Stearns Lending declares Chapter 11 bankruptcy

housingwire.com/articles/49511-stearns-lending-declares-chapter-11-bankruptcy

2) Flat-fee real estate agency Purplebricks shuttering U.S. business

housingwire.com/articles/49508-flat-fee-real-estate-agency-purplebricks-shuttering-us-business

HousingWire managing editor, Ben Lane, on Fannie Mae forecasts and the Quicken / State Farm partnership

Ben Lane, the newly appointed managing editor of HousingWire’s editorial team, reviews his experiences in covering the housing economy for the last five and a half years. Lane also touches base on the massive mortgage partnership between State Farm and Quicken Loans as well as Fannie Mae’s updated mortgage forecast.

Here are links to the articles discussed:

1) State Farm, Quicken Loans announce massive mortgage partnership

housingwire.com/articles/49584-state-farm-quicken-loans-announce-massive-mortgage-partnership

2) Fannie Mae lowers mortgage rate forecast and says home-price growth will accelerate housingwire.com/articles/49563-fannie-mae-lowers-mortgage-rate-forecast-and-says-home-price-growth-will-accelerate

Angel Oak’s Tom Hutchens explains what the QM Patch's expiration means for the housing industry

Tom Hutchens, the EVP of production at Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions, explains to listeners the role of Non-QM lending and what the expiration of the QM Patch could mean for the housing industry. In addition, Hutchens examines the nation’s home buying confidence, which climbed to new heights in July.

Here are links to the articles discussed:

1) CFPB moves to kill QM patch

housingwire.com/articles/49643-cfpb-moves-to-kill-qm-patch

2) Americans have never felt better about buying a house than they do right now

housingwire.com/articles/49797-americans-have-never-felt-better-about-buying-a-house-than-they-do-right-now

Black Knight’s Shelley Leonard on selling the hope of homeownership

Shelley Leonard, the chief product officer and EVP of Black Knight, discusses her 26-year tenure in the mortgage industry. Notably, the HousingWire Vanguard winner also explains how low mortgage rates are impacting the nation’s mortgage servicers and homeowners.

Here is a link to the article discussed:

1) Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates remain near a three-year low

housingwire.com/articles/49753-freddie-mac-mortgage-rates-hold-steady-from-last-weeks-near-3-year-low