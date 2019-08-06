The Housing News Podcast is a weekly wrap of the top news stories by HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. Click below to listen.

This week, Shelley Leonard, the chief product officer and EVP of Black Knight, discusses her 26-year tenure in the mortgage industry. Additionally, the HousingWire Vanguard winner explains how low mortgage rates are impacting the nation’s mortgage servicers and homeowners.

Last week, Freddie Mac reported that the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.75%, falling significantly from its 2018 rate of 4.60%. Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater says these low rates paired with the nation’s healthy economy are now projected to provide continued improvement in home sales heading into the late summer and early fall.