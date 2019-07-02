The Housing News Podcast is a weekly wrap of the top news stories by HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. Click below to listen.

This week, Anthony Casa, the chairman of the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts and the founder and former president of Garden State Home Loans, explains why President Donald Trump’s decision to back the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act is good news for the mortgage industry. Last month, the Senate unanimously approved the bill, which permits the Department of Veterans Affairs to approve loans that exceed the conforming loan limit. You can read more about the Act here.