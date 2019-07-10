The Housing News Podcast is a weekly wrap of the top news stories by HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. Click below to listen.

Each week, HousingWire interviews financial services experts who can help make sense of the latest headlines, sponsored by our partners at Blend.

This week, Rich Weidel, the CEO of Princeton Mortgage, explains why accessing loan origination risks is essential to staying afloat in the mortgage industry. Additionally, Weidel touches base on the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of Stearns Holding (the parent company of Stearns Lending) and the U.S. closing of real estate company Purplebricks.

Earlier this week, Stearns announced the company was launching a comprehensive financial restructuring plan to realign its business, and Purplebricks indicated it planned to refocus its growth efforts in the U.K. and Canada.