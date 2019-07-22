The Housing News Podcast is a weekly wrap of the top news stories by HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. Click below to listen.

Each week, HousingWire interviews financial services experts who can help make sense of the latest headlines, sponsored by our partners at Blend.

This week, Ben Lane, the newly appointed managing editor of HousingWire’s editorial team, discusses his experiences in covering the housing economy for the last five and a half years. Additionally, Lane touches base on the massive mortgage partnership between State Farm and Quicken Loans, and Fannie Mae’s recently updated mortgage forecast.

Last week, State Farm and Quicken Loans announced that State Farm’s licensed loan originators will now be able to originate mortgages using Quicken’s Rocket Mortgage platform, and Fannie Mae issued a new forecast that predicts the average U.S. rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage will sit at 3.7% in the second half of 2019.