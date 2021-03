Today the Census Bureau reported that in February 2021, new single-family home sales were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000.

This was a big miss from estimates. Although sales were up 716,000 compared to sales in February 2020, they were 18.2% (±13.9%) below the revised sales in January 2021 of 948,000. The miss in sales immediately garnered comments about housing affordability.