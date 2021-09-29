Economic and housing policy roundtable
Join this webinar for an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies servicers should employ in the next year.

Pending home sales data crushes housing bears
Today’s pending home sales came in at a big beat of estimates, running at 8.1% for this report. More importantly, this data line looks just right.

Ryan Gorman on why real estate brokerages still matter
In this episode of our Houses in Motion series, we spoke with Ryan Gorman about the issues facing Coldwell Banker and the industry as a whole.

Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders
In light of the state of the housing market, HousingWire sat down with Nomis Solutions CEO Frank Rohde to discuss why agility, speed and a better customer experience are more important than ever.

Why mortgage companies must focus on cybersecurity

Mortgage companies and financial firms must focus on educating employees and alerting authorities to avoid or mitigate cyber attacks.

Mortgage companies must focus on bolstering cybersecurity infrastructure, and should report any and all incursions from bad actors who seek access to sensitive information or who plan to encrypt systems to hold for ransom.

This was a core part of the thesis presented by Selim Aissi, cybersecurity expert and former CISO of ICE Mortgage Technologies (formerly Ellie Mae) during a keynote session at HW Annual in Frisco, Texas this week.

Ransomware attacks – in which a bad actor gains access to a target individual or organization’s digital systems, then encrypts them, and sells the decryption key back to the victim for a price – have grown significantly more sophisticated over the past several years.

This has led to a wider gamut of bad actors – including more “traditional” criminals, such as members of organized crime – to get involved in cybercrime.

Total losses from cybercrime exceeded $4.2 billion in 2020, Aissi explained. The most common forms of cybercrime in 2020 included phishing incursions, business email compromise (BEC) and ransomware, which has extended into 2021.

    Dems propose 20-year mortgage for first-gen homebuyers

    The latest bill designed to spur first-time homeownership proposes creating a new 20-year-fixed-rate mortgage program through Ginnie Mae.

    Sep 24, 2021

    How to hire more operational players in the mortgage space

    HousingWire Insider Agnes Standowicz, vice president, underwriting leader at United Wholesale Mortgage, shares tips and advice on recruiting and retention. HW+ Premium Content

    Sep 29, 2021
