Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?
Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?

Join DataVerify and industry experts for a conversation about how the current housing inventory shortage could cause compliance concerns now and in the future.

Side’s Spencer Krull on brokerages, Los Angeles real estate
Side’s Spencer Krull on brokerages, Los Angeles real estate

During this episode of HousingWire Daily, we pressed Spencer Krull on the modern-day purpose and economic viability of a brokerage, and what Side’s distinctive model specifically offers.

eXp CEO loves Glenn Stearns’ star power
eXp CEO loves Glenn Stearns’ star power

Residential real estate brokerage eXp continues to be profitable, and company CEO Glenn Sanford became a fan of Glenn Stearns through reality television. HW+ Premium Content.

Why female leadership is crucial to the mortgage industry
Why female leadership is crucial to the mortgage industry

HousingWire recently spoke with Keri Stichler about why female leadership is crucial in the mortgage industry and how companies can advocate for inclusivity.

Uncategorized

WFG Title bolsters Midwest team with new underwriters

Former Amrock legal members join Great Lakes region

Oregon-based WFG National Title Insurance Co. has added two underwriters in Michigan, the company announced this week.

Rachel Richardson and Tory Vincent will both serve as WFG’s Michigan state counsel and national agency counsel, said Alan Fields, WFG director of underwriting services.

“It is difficult to find underwriters with the type of multi-state experience that Rachel and Tory bring to WFG,” Fields said. “We are pleased to add them to the team supporting our national agents, and know their talent and expertise will help our Michigan team rank among the nation’s best.”

Richardson, who holds title producer licenses in Michigan and Indiana, comes to WFG after seven years on Amrock’s legal team. Most recently, she served as Amrock’s associate corporate counsel, handling its curative underwriting issues.

“WFG is known throughout the title industry as one of the leading national title insurance underwriters because they continuously strive to provide the best service to their clients,” Richardson said.

Vincent also comes to WFG from Amrock, where she served eight years as associate corporate counsel, also working to resolve pre-closing and curative issues. She also spent a term interning for Judge Eric Cholack at the Wayne County Circuit Court in Detroit, and holds title producer licenses in Michigan and Indiana.

WFG made other Midwestern-centered personnel headlines in April when it announced that Vice President Patrick Malone was being put in charge of the company’s Great Plains and Great Lakes regions. Since 2020, Malone had already overseen operations in Kansas (where he is based), Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

“We can talk to any agent, in any state, in towns with populations of 5,000 or five million, and they all have the same issues,” Malone said. “It’s our job at WFG to help them figure out how to eliminate those issues.”

WFG also announced in March that it will now offer forbearance, loan modification, and foreclosure information reports as part of its general title and closing services.

The product expansion is in response to servicers who “exhausted all efforts” to keep people in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic collapse of 2020, according to WFG Default Title Services Senior Vice President Dean Kirchen.

“We have a team of underwriters who understand the nuances of foreclosures and the potential effect of recent legislation related to moratorium on foreclosures,” Kirchen said. “Offering customizable solutions for all our clients is key to this effort, regardless of their size. This focus is quite different from other providers in our space, who typically restrict that benefit to their largest-volume clients.”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_289324443
Home prices are still rising, but relief for buyers is coming

Domestic home prices increased 2.3% from May to June, and 17.2% year-over-year, per CoreLogic. Twin Falls, Idaho had the highest annual increase at 40.2%.

Aug 03, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Rich Barton - HW+
Zillow earns profit, no thanks to iBuying

New quarter, same story. Zillow makes money through agents advertising on its website. It loses money via buying homes for cash and then reselling them. HW+ Premium Content

Aug 05, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please