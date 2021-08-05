WFG Title bolsters Midwest team with new underwriters

Oregon-based WFG National Title Insurance Co. has added two underwriters in Michigan, the company announced this week.

Rachel Richardson and Tory Vincent will both serve as WFG’s Michigan state counsel and national agency counsel, said Alan Fields, WFG director of underwriting services.

“It is difficult to find underwriters with the type of multi-state experience that Rachel and Tory bring to WFG,” Fields said. “We are pleased to add them to the team supporting our national agents, and know their talent and expertise will help our Michigan team rank among the nation’s best.”

Richardson, who holds title producer licenses in Michigan and Indiana, comes to WFG after seven years on Amrock’s legal team. Most recently, she served as Amrock’s associate corporate counsel, handling its curative underwriting issues.

“WFG is known throughout the title industry as one of the leading national title insurance underwriters because they continuously strive to provide the best service to their clients,” Richardson said.

Vincent also comes to WFG from Amrock, where she served eight years as associate corporate counsel, also working to resolve pre-closing and curative issues. She also spent a term interning for Judge Eric Cholack at the Wayne County Circuit Court in Detroit, and holds title producer licenses in Michigan and Indiana.

WFG made other Midwestern-centered personnel headlines in April when it announced that Vice President Patrick Malone was being put in charge of the company’s Great Plains and Great Lakes regions. Since 2020, Malone had already overseen operations in Kansas (where he is based), Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

“We can talk to any agent, in any state, in towns with populations of 5,000 or five million, and they all have the same issues,” Malone said. “It’s our job at WFG to help them figure out how to eliminate those issues.”

WFG also announced in March that it will now offer forbearance, loan modification, and foreclosure information reports as part of its general title and closing services.

The product expansion is in response to servicers who “exhausted all efforts” to keep people in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic collapse of 2020, according to WFG Default Title Services Senior Vice President Dean Kirchen.

“We have a team of underwriters who understand the nuances of foreclosures and the potential effect of recent legislation related to moratorium on foreclosures,” Kirchen said. “Offering customizable solutions for all our clients is key to this effort, regardless of their size. This focus is quite different from other providers in our space, who typically restrict that benefit to their largest-volume clients.”