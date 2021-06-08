One of the biggest challenges facing title services is the rapidly changing landscape. Historically, title has been slow to adapt to technology – however, COVID-19 drove the adoption and implementation of digital solutions.

Even with this adoption of technology, the customer experience can sometimes be lacking. With so much communication and coordination needed throughout the mortgage process, it’s easy for things to go wrong. From documents being missed to various stakeholders being left out of crucial parts in the process, one wrong step could prevent the borrower from moving into their dream home.

Radian Ready helps overcome these challenges by innovating the title process and improving the customer experience, and providing accuracy and speed. Radian Ready’s technology-driven title review process cuts down on the clear to close timeframe by simplifying the grading system of the title report. Technology and automation remove human error, allowing the solution to return more accurate results in a more timely manner.

The global pandemic accelerated the demand and need for digital products and services. In order to help accommodate borrowers, Radian Ready leverages data and analytics to create a single platform that shortens and simplifies the title insurance process.

And while there’s concern that increasing automation within title services will risk the loss of personal relationships, Radian believes the opposite. By viewing technology as a tool for enhancing the holistic title experience, the focus can be kept on the human connection to help drive a business.



For more information on Radian Ready, click here.