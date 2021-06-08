Squeezed by Margin Compression? A Plan to Push Back
Join our expert panelists as they discuss strategies to identify leads, retain borrowers, increase LO efficiencies and maximize profit despite narrow mortgage margins.

engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase
To help power your business forward, we’re bringing together the smartest minds in purchase mortgage marketing to share the insights, tactics and strategies that set leaders apart.

HousingWire Magazine: June 2021
From leading their team through a massive refi boom and quickly developing new tech to driving the adoption of eClosings, we’re excited to present this year’s class of Rising Stars.

Don’t sleep on non-QM products
Now is the perfect time for originators to consider expanding to non-QM products – to grow their business, diversify their product offerings and to ensure they are properly serving their customers.

How tech can improve the title experience without removing the human element

Radian Ready enhances the holistic title experience

One of the biggest challenges facing title services is the rapidly changing landscape. Historically, title has been slow to adapt to technology – however, COVID-19 drove the adoption and implementation of digital solutions.

Even with this adoption of technology, the customer experience can sometimes be lacking. With so much communication and coordination needed throughout the mortgage process, it’s easy for things to go wrong. From documents being missed to various stakeholders being left out of crucial parts in the process, one wrong step could prevent the borrower from moving into their dream home. 

Radian Ready helps overcome these challenges by innovating the title process and improving the customer experience, and providing accuracy and speed. Radian Ready’s technology-driven title review process cuts down on the clear to close timeframe by simplifying the grading system of the title report. Technology and automation remove human error, allowing the solution to return more accurate results in a more timely manner. 

The global pandemic accelerated the demand and need for digital products and services. In order to help accommodate borrowers, Radian Ready leverages data and analytics to create a single platform that shortens and simplifies the title insurance process. 

And while there’s concern that increasing automation within title services will risk the loss of personal relationships, Radian believes the opposite. By viewing technology as a tool for enhancing the holistic title experience, the focus can be kept on the human connection to help drive a business. 

For more information on Radian Ready, click here.

Homebuyers are growing weary of the housing market

Homebuyers are feeling pretty discouraged these days. Just 35% of consumers believe now is a good time to buy a house, according to Fannie Mae’s latest survey.

Jun 07, 2021

Regions Bank places $1B bet on home renovation market

Regions Bank is looking to make a big dent in the home improvement lending space, striking a deal to acquire EnerBank USA for $960 million in cash.

Jun 08, 2021
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

