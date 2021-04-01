Radian Ready eases the transition from title production to title curative to help shorten loan cycle times

Title reports can be confusing, which is why the process is prone to errors. One mistake can slow down the real estate transaction’s closing and frustrate lenders and borrowers.

To keep that from happening, lenders need a way to reduce time and friction in the loan origination cycle but still provide their consumers with excellent customer service. Thankfully, technology is increasing efficiency and making it possible for companies to create solutions that help lenders receive timely and accurate title services.

Radian Settlement Services created Radian Ready to make the title process less of a hassle for lenders. This solution uses technology as a driver to shorten the loan cycle time, increase transparency and reduce friction with the title product. By easing the transition from title production to title curative, Radian Ready doesn’t just make quicker closings a possibility, it also helps lenders outperform with less legwork.

In addition to a standard American Land Title Association (ALTA) commitment, Radian Ready provides a clear summary of the title commitment and what steps, if any, need to be cured prior to closing. Radian Ready also uses technological efficiencies to invest in quality personnel to provide a high level of customer service.

Because of this, lenders can easily review and discuss title reports with their clients, so everyone is on the same page from start to finish.

“Consumers expect a smooth transaction with minimal touchpoints prior to closing and Radian Ready simplifies the title process and reduces lender and consumer touchpoints,” said Grant Brittain, senior vice president of Title Sales at Radian. “Regulators and GSEs can rest assured as Radian Ready is a fast, yet compliant solution that ultimately yields a standard ALTA loan policy meeting all investor requirements.”

Radian is disrupting traditional title processes and using technology and automation to create a better take on title. With easy-to-understand reports and clear turn times, Radian Ready provides lenders with the service and speed they need to create quality relationships with their customers that turn into repeat business.

Not to mention, the technology used reduces any chance of risk so both lenders and borrowers can have peace of mind.

“We are reimagining title insurance and settlement services to produce a new experience that is streamlined, transparent, and cost-effective,” Brittain said. “Customers choose Radian based on our long-standing reputation and dedication to quality service.”

Jill Caldwell SVP, Title Operations Jill Cadwell, a 30-year industry veteran, is responsible for building a digital strategy to accommodate both lenders and customers that continue to make Radian a pioneer in the industry.