Video marketing platform Roomvu launches in the U.S. 

Roomvu, a Canadian-based video marketing platform for residential real estate agents, is partnering with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) and Realty One to mark Roomvu’s expansion into the U.S. market.

Backed by venture fund Second Century Ventures, Roomvu has been recognized as one of Canada’s 20 most innovative tech companies. It was a part of the 2022 REACH Canada Cohort, a technology scale-up program backed by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

The application provides customers with a categorized library of ready-to-share video content that covers an array of real estate topics, from market trends and seller insights to neighborhood snapshots, all aimed at catalyzing lead generation for agents.

“Our expansion into the U.S. is not just a milestone for Roomvu but a significant opportunity for real estate professionals across the country,” Sam Mehrbod, CEO of Roomvu, said in a statement.

“Our partnerships with LeadingRE and RealtyOne are just the beginning. We are committed to providing our innovative video marketing solutions to help agents and brokerages enhance their brand visibility, engage more effectively with clients, and ultimately drive business growth in today’s competitive and challenging market.”

According to NAR, videos attract 300% more traffic for lead nurturing, and 73% of homeowners are more likely to list with agents who use video. Links to pages with embedded videos receive 157% more organic search traffic than those without. And social video generates 1,200% more shares than text and images combined, according to Forbes.

“Roomvu sets itself apart with its advanced marketing strategy, offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to elevate your marketing efforts,” Jeff Kennedy, vice president of sales and partnerships at LeadingRE, said in a statement.

“Roomvu’s video customization capabilities empower you to create compelling visual content tailored to your specific needs, enabling you to captivate and resonate with your audience like never before.”

The U.S. expansion comes after Roomvu’s successful launch in Canada in 2022. According to Tyler Thompson, managing partner at Second Century Ventures and REACH, the residential real estate industry is ripe for innovation.

“By leveraging artificial intelligence to produce customizable, hyper-local videos for Realtors, Roomvu is setting a new standard for property marketing,” Thompson said.