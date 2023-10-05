Two Anywhere legends team up for women’s advocacy group

Sue Yannaccone and Sherry Chris are teaming up to launch Balance Blueprint, a new campaign from What Moves Her.

Founded in 2020 by Yannaccone, who is the president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, What Moves Her is an advocacy organization with the goal of helping women in real estate develop their leadership skills and achieve their professional development goals. The organization initially started in partnership with Coldwell Banker, but has since expanded to all of the Anywhere brands.

Lindsay Listanski, who is the current national vice president of field marketing for Coldwell Banker Realty, will serve as co-chair, alongside Chris, on this new campaign.

Chris recently retired from her role as president and CEO of Anywhere Expansion Brands, including the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA Real Estate brands, and currently serves as an executive advisor for Anywhere Brands.

As part of the Balance Blueprint, the team will be conducting a series of leadership roundtables with executives from across the Anywhere network of franchisees to better understand challenges and opportunities for women professionals in their local markets. They’ll also discuss policies that have already been established at Anywhere.

At the end of these roundtables, Yannaccone, Chris and Listanski plan to develop a “playbook” of best practices and policies to support women and underrepresented professionals in the real estate industry.

“I firmly believe that now is the right time to harness the diverse perspectives throughout network for find actionable ways to connect, empower, and inspire more women in real estate throughout the world,” Yannaccone said in a statement. “We are lucky to two incredible women helping to lead the charge in Sherry and Lindsay, who have both displayed what it means to pave their own paths to leadership. I’m so excited to build upon the success of the What Moves Her® community and invite others from throughout the industry to join us.”

The team also plans to implement new programming including networking events, a podcast, and an awards program. Through these efforts the team is aiming to grow its membership to more than 10,000 industry women and allies by the end of 2024. What Moves Her currently has over 8,000 participants from across the real estate industry.

The launch of this campaign comes at a time when many in the industry are calling for an improvement in the way the industry supports women in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal at the National Association of Realtors.