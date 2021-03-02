What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit
What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit

The focus of the Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and this year is expected to be just as incredible.

How real estate agents can increase profitability in 2021
How real estate agents can increase profitability in 2021

As real estate professionals strategize on how to do business in this competitive, fast-paced market, they’ll discover the need for better tools to market their listings.

HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit
HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit

We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership
An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership

In this episode, Lloyd interviews a senior research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute about the history and data behind minority homeownership.

Closing

TitleOne acquires Land Title, expanding NW footprint

Company now serves 23 different US markets

TitleOne, a subsidiary of Realogy Title Group, announced today the acquisition of Land Title of Nez Perce County in Lewiston, Idaho.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Land Title of Nez Perce County was previously owned and operated by Joe Strohmaier, a 25-year industry veteran who will continue to manage Land Title’s operations.

“The decision to join forces with TitleOne was an easy one,” Strohmaier said. “Combining our companies allows us to streamline operations and capitalize on efficiencies, while offering our customers an expanded range of products and services.”

It’s been a busy two years of acquisitions for TitleOne, which snagged Sandpoint Title Insurance in 2019, and Columbia Title Company, Payette Title Company and Washington Title Company in 2020.

Mergers and acquisitions have picked up across the country, with even small- and mid-sized title companies expanding their footprints to take on bigger players. In fact, Knight Barry Title purchased independent firm Title One‘s Minnesota office in 2020 as it expanded its operations in the Midwest (Title One has no relationship to Realogy’s title vehicle).

Not to be outdone, Foundation Title & Escrow expanded its footprint in Alabama through its merger with Paulus Title, and National Title and Escrow acquired Mississippi County Abstract and Loan.

That’s not even addressing the “big four” title companies of Fidelity National FinancialFirst American Finance Corp., Old Republic National Title and Stewart Title. The Federal Trade Commission even shot down an attempt by Fidelity to purchase Stewart Title in 2019 due to antitrust concerns, saying that turning the big four into the big three and giving one company an estimated 43% of the market share would “substantially reduce competition” and be harmful to consumers. 

Roughly $4 trillion in mortgages were originated in 2020, and though economists expect an overall slowdown, purchase volume is forecasted to rise in 2021.

“If you’re a title agent and you’re supporting a mortgage origination client, you’ve had a great year. And you may try to leverage that great year into some sort of expansion,” Tom Huddleston, head of Vylla Title Services, told HousingWire in January. “But the other side of the coin is if you’re a small title agent in a very limited geography – maybe you’re an attorney as well – and you made a majority of your revenue off of default, this is the worst of times because of the pandemic and the CARES Act, we were in a foreclosure moratorium.”

TitleOne’s Tuesday announcement means it now serves now serves the Northwest counties of Ada, Canyon, Gem, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Bonneville, Butte, Kootenai, Sandpoint, Payette, Washington, Minidoka, Cassia, Twin Falls, Jefferson, Jerome, Gooding, Lincoln, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Columbia, Salt Lake and Lewiston.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
FHFA doubles affordable housing disbursement to $1B

FHFA Director Mark Calabria has upset the #FannieGate folks: the GSEs will be doubling their affordable housing disbursement to $1B in 2020

Mar 01, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Business risk control Real estate concept, Businessman protect wooden block fall to planning and strategy in risk estate to business Alternative and prevent. Investment Insurance Business.
Doma, formerly States Title, will go public via SPAC

Doma, formerly known as States Title, will go public through a SPAC merger at a valuation of $3B. Can it overcome the advantage of the “Big Four”?

Mar 02, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please