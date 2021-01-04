Missouri National Title expands footprint with acquisition

National Title and Escrow, which is based in Dexter, Missouri, announced its acquisition of Mississippi County Abstract and Loan, based in Charleston, Missouri.

This acquisition will create National Title’s fourth office, in addition to its locales in New Madrid and Little Rock, Arkansas. The purchase also includes Mississippi County’s only title plant, an important detail to Jake Nesselrodt, National Title and Escrow director of operations.

“In this case, we were notified that the longtime owner of Mississippi County Abstract was looking to sell,” Nesselrodt said. “There is a lot of history in that office, and the entire National Title team is excited about the potential relationships with Realtors and lenders in this great community. All of us are ready to put our expertise, resources and technology to work for our new customers.”

Mississippi County Abstract President Hazel Williams expressed her confidence that National Title will take care of its customers, while her daughter Becky Hearns, a 40-year company employee, has worked to ensure a smooth transition.

“The business and the residents of Mississippi County are in good hands with Jake and National Title and Escrow,” Williams said. “I’m confident they will give the residents of this county the same prompt and accurate service our clients have come to expect from us over the years, and I wish them well.”

And National Title said this acquisition is far from their last as they continue to look for more areas to expand in the near future.

“This is just the start of a chapter of growth and success for National Title & Escrow,” said Chad Gill, a principals at National Title. “With Jake leading the charge, our team is ready to grow while still making sure each one of our customer transactions are handled with the highest level of care everyone has come to expect from us.”

This news comes as mortgage title insurance premiums surged by 17.6% year-over-year in the third quarter this year to $5.1 billion, according to the latest market share analysis from the American Land Title Association.

And other title companies also capitalized on the growth environment and recently announced expansions. At the end of last year, Fidelity National Financial announced it hired a new leader as it expands its presence into the state of Georgia. And Stewart Title picked up its acquisition activity to grow its presence in Alaska.