How to win in a competitive housing market
How to win in a competitive housing market

In this episode, Real Estate Agent Xio Sandoval discusses how she is helping clients lock in a home in today’s competitive market.

Achieving Touchless Mortgage Automation
Achieving Touchless Mortgage Automation

In this webinar, experts at SoftWorks AI and Tavant discuss critical components of mortgage automation and how to evaluate technologies that best fit your business’ needs.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on January 7th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in lending.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin

Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

Title

Missouri National Title expands footprint with acquisition

Makes Mississippi County Abstract and Loan its fourth office location

National Title and Escrow, which is based in Dexter, Missouri, announced its acquisition of Mississippi County Abstract and Loan, based in Charleston, Missouri.

This acquisition will create National Title’s fourth office, in addition to its locales in New Madrid and Little Rock, Arkansas. The purchase also includes Mississippi County’s only title plant, an important detail to Jake Nesselrodt, National Title and Escrow director of operations.

“In this case, we were notified that the longtime owner of Mississippi County Abstract was looking to sell,” Nesselrodt said. “There is a lot of history in that office, and the entire National Title team is excited about the potential relationships with Realtors and lenders in this great community. All of us are ready to put our expertise, resources and technology to work for our new customers.”

Mississippi County Abstract President Hazel Williams expressed her confidence that National Title will take care of its customers, while her daughter Becky Hearns, a 40-year company employee, has worked to ensure a smooth transition.

“The business and the residents of Mississippi County are in good hands with Jake and National Title and Escrow,” Williams said. “I’m confident they will give the residents of this county the same prompt and accurate service our clients have come to expect from us over the years, and I wish them well.”

And National Title said this acquisition is far from their last as they continue to look for more areas to expand in the near future.

“This is just the start of a chapter of growth and success for National Title & Escrow,” said Chad Gill, a principals at National Title. “With Jake leading the charge, our team is ready to grow while still making sure each one of our customer transactions are handled with the highest level of care everyone has come to expect from us.”

This news comes as mortgage title insurance premiums surged by 17.6% year-over-year in the third quarter this year to $5.1 billion, according to the latest market share analysis from the American Land Title Association.

And other title companies also capitalized on the growth environment and recently announced expansions. At the end of last year, Fidelity National Financial announced it hired a new leader as it expands its presence into the state of Georgia. And Stewart Title picked up its acquisition activity to grow its presence in Alaska.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

HW+ piggy bank house
The 2021 housing market will be stronger than 2020

This is the fourth installment of our economist Q&A series, as we work to answer the top 2021 housing market. In this installment, HousingWire interviewed Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. HW+ Premium Content

Dec 31, 2020 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_276736349
ReverseVision appoints Joe Langner as new CEO

ReverseVision, a reverse mortgage technology provider, announced on Monday its president, Joe Langner, will now serve as both president and chief executive officer after just nine months with the company.

Jan 04, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please