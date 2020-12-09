Matt Tully talks housing regulation under the Biden administration
During the interview, Tully also explores what the overall change in government administration means for banks and lenders.

How servicers continue to protect neighborhoods amid COVID
MCS CEO discusses self-service technology, the shift to virtual events and how servicers can prepare for post-COVID success by improving processes today.

Forbearance rate holds, but exits are slowing
After two weeks of slight increases, the U.S. forbearance rate remained unchanged from the week prior at 5.54%, according to MBA.

How to accelerate closings in 2021
In this webinar, we’ll provide you with actionable insights to help you accelerate your closing process from point-of-sale through post-closing.

Real Estate

2021 housing market forecast: What will fuel home sales?

Next year will be a seller’s market

Even as the pandemic nears its end, its impact on the way we work and live will in many ways be permanent, and Americans will migrate to homes that fit their new lifestyles.

We already saw much of this movement in 2020, as home sales surged over 20% this fall, but many homeowners were nervous about listing during the pandemic and will be ready to sell in droves next year. This will send home sales to highs not seen since before the Great Recession of 2008.

In 2021, migration will continue to set records as more than 30% of homebuyers will look to leave their current metro area. The normalization of remote work means that Americans will continue to move to suburban and rural areas, or decide to move to cities that fit their personal preferences instead of just their careers.

What’s next for housing in 2021?

The housing market has continued to remain a bright spot in the economy, even as other areas continue to struggle amid stay-at-home orders and economic shutdowns. Now economists are looking to 2021.

Real Estate Tech Demo Day: Zigzy

