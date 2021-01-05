How to win in a competitive housing market
How to win in a competitive housing market

In this episode, Real Estate Agent Xio Sandoval discusses how she is helping clients lock in a home in today’s competitive market.

Achieving Touchless Mortgage Automation
Achieving Touchless Mortgage Automation

In this webinar, experts at SoftWorks AI and Tavant discuss critical components of mortgage automation and how to evaluate technologies that best fit your business’ needs.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on January 7th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in lending.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin

Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

Title

Knight Barry Title completes multi-office acquisition

Establishes strong presence in Minneapolis

Knight Barry Title is joining the ranks of title companies upping their merger and acquisition games.

The company announced its purchase of Title One, a six-office operation that will strengthen its presence in Minnesota, especially the Minniapolis-St. Paul area. Title One is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, and has offices in the state in Apple Valley, Maple Grove, Ramsey, Roseville and Woodbury.

This acquisition brings Knight Barry Title’s total office locations to 13 in the state and 45 employees across Minnesota.

“This is going to help our existing customers, first and foremost, who have deals all around the state and want to stick with one title company to take advantage of the convenience, pricing and service that Knight Barry Title offers,” said Jodi Bach, Knight Barry Title Minnesota state manager. “We’re excited to get the Knight Barry Title name out more in Minnesota and keep growing our footprint here, too.”

Title One Owner Lance Plummer will exit the title industry after a short transition period, but all of his staff members will remain employed after the acquisition.

How not to fear change — at least when it comes to subservicing

For all the unknowns inherent to changing subservicers, TMS has done it time and time again, and repeatedly given clients better results.

Presented by: TMS

“Our same team members are still here; they are just going to have much more support and resources,” Plummer said. “It’s only going to be a better experience for our customers. The vision of COO Craig Haskins and CEO Jeff Green is what sold me. Knight Barry Title is a great organization, and they seem to know everything about the industry when it comes to technology and production.”

With this acquisition, Knight Barry Title also named Amy Kemmerer as the Minneapolis regional manager.

The company has experienced significant growth in recent years. In the first month of 2018, it acquired four title agencies south of the Twin Cities. Since then, it also established operations in Florida and Texas. In total, Knight Barry Title now has 80 offices across five states – Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida and Texas and has just gone over the 500 employee mark.

Other title companies are also expanding their presence through an increase in m&a activity. National Title and Escrow, which is based in Dexter, Missouri, recently announced its acquisition of Mississippi County Abstract and Loan, based in Charleston, Missouri.

And at the end of last year, Fidelity National Financial announced it hired a new leader as it expands its presence into the state of Georgia. And Stewart Title picked up its acquisition activity to grow its presence in Alaska.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

B2C Home-For-Sale_01
Will we have a buyer’s housing market in 2021?

The best time to buy a home is in a buyer’s market where listings are flush and demand is low. Unfortunately, 2020 has been a seller’s market with buyers facing unprecedented competition and increasingly out-of-reach home prices. But will 2021 be the same?

Jan 04, 2021 By

Latest Articles

rural view, blurred background. pond and house in the distance at sunset
FHFA announces 2021 plans to serve underserved areas

The Federal Housing Finance Agency published the 2021 plans for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to serve the most vulnerable communities through their Duty to Serve plans.

Jan 05, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please