Breaking: UWM launches AMC-free appraisal program

READ NOW
How Mortgage Blockchain Works & When It Will Go Mainstream
How Mortgage Blockchain Works & When It Will Go Mainstream

Join this webinar covering how blockchain works and when it’ll go mainstream, with practical applications across originations, servicing, and securitization.

Biden’s not-so-radical plan to boost affordable housing
Biden’s not-so-radical plan to boost affordable housing

The Biden administration's affordable housing policy changes tweak and expand existing programs, restart lapsed HUD-Treasury risk-sharing program.

Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders
Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders

HousingWire’s Insiders are known as the operational all-stars who are vital to their organization’s success. This year’s list includes 100 honorees, reflecting the massive role this group had on the industry.

After FHFA leadership change, what’s next for brokers?
After FHFA leadership change, what’s next for brokers?

The recent changes to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) leadership and regulatory environment will greatly affect the broker community, products and services.

MortgageOpinionTechnology

The future of the independent mortgage broker channel

3 things that the future holds

HW-digital-technology

Currently, one in five, or roughly 20%, of consumers work with an independent mortgage broker. With their strong, personal relationships, endless loan options and access to technology, we expect that number to continue to grow as more and more consumers become educated on the value brokers add to the home-buying experience.

This past year and a half brought on challenges we never saw coming. And as things return back to normal, we’re now looking forward to the next chapter and what is to come in the industry. The special thing about the broker channel is that it’s set up to succeed in any market, especially a purchase market.

We also can’t ignore that the market is more competitive than ever before with limited inventory coupled with low rates. As we head into the final quarter of the year, let’s dig into what we believe the future holds for the wholesale and broker channels.

1. The market will normalize

Rates will continue to fluctuate — that’s simply the nature of the mortgage business. But there are a couple of things to keep in mind. First, refinances won’t necessarily end if rates increase. They’ll simply slow down. Second, when purchase loans increase, mortgage brokers win.

Let’s tackle the refinance surge first. After over a year of historically low rates and record production volume in 2020, refinances may be slowing down, but they’re not going away. With the average mortgage rate currently in the low 3’s, there’s still a significant amount of borrowers who have loans locked in at rates in the 4’s or 5’s, meaning they are still eligible for a refinance. Other borrowers may want a cash-out refinance or may be looking for options to consolidate other high-interest debt. In other words, the opportunities for refinances are still there.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    Appraisal-and-blueprints
    UWM launches AMC-free appraisal program

    United Wholesale Mortgage announced today that it will no longer require its brokers to use appraisal management companies to complete appraisals.

    Sep 09, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Appraisal-and-blueprints
    UWM launches AMC-free appraisal program

    United Wholesale Mortgage announced today that it will no longer require its brokers to use appraisal management companies to complete appraisals.

    Sep 09, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please