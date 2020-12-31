How to win in a competitive housing market
Politics & MoneyReal Estate

The 2021 housing market will be stronger than 2020

Will we see the typical “home-buying season” in 2021?

Jeff Tucker
Jeff Tucker
Zillow Senior Economist

This is the fourth installment of our economist Q&A series, as we work to answer the top 2021 housing market questions. Every Tuesday in December, HousingWire interviewed a top economist in the HW+ Slack channel. The 2021 housing market forecasts have focused on everything from home prices to mortgage rates.

In this installment, HousingWire interviewed Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow, on his forecast for next year. This article has been lightly edited for length and clarity. 

HW: You start your commentary with a bold prediction: The 2021 housing market will be stronger than 2020. What is one of the greatest reasons for this forecast?

The rest of this content is for HW+ members.

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

