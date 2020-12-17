2021 housing market outlook: No signs of slowing

2020 has been a remarkably strong year for the housing market. Sales volume has remained elevated compared to last year since about mid-June, home values are growing more quickly than they have in 15 years and homes are typically selling a full three weeks faster than a year ago.

Incredibly, next year’s housing market outlook is poised to be much stronger.

We are on pace to see 5.66 million homes sold in 2020, a solid 6% growth over 2019. The market should shatter that pace in 2021, potentially hitting 6.9 million homes sold – 21.8% annual growth – in what’s likely to be the strongest year for sales since the Great Recession. And given the expected volume of sales and likely improvement in the economy, year-over-year home value growth reaching 10.3% – the first time in double digits since 2006 – isn’t out of the question.