Conquering your fear about buying a home

Courtney Poulos reframes the idea of buying a home, helping take fear out of the equation, and also shares how we can take control of our finances as women.

The tech solution giving community lenders an advantage

Tech solutions offer personalized service to borrowers and real estate agent partners from loan application to closing.

Mortgage applications rebound as mortgage rates drop

MBA reported that mortgage applications increased 1.1% during the week ending Dec. 11 amid mortgage rates that hit a new survey low.

Reduce process times while improving the borrower experience

This free white paper will cover the challenges that brokers face in the current environment and how they can start originating more efficiently in as few as 15 minutes.

2021 housing market outlook: No signs of slowing

After a banner year for the housing market in 2020, expect next year to be even stronger

2020 has been a remarkably strong year for the housing market. Sales volume has remained elevated compared to last year since about mid-June, home values are growing more quickly than they have in 15 years and homes are typically selling a full three weeks faster than a year ago. 

Incredibly, next year’s housing market outlook is poised to be much stronger. 

We are on pace to see 5.66 million homes sold in 2020, a solid 6% growth over 2019. The market should shatter that pace in 2021, potentially hitting 6.9 million homes sold – 21.8% annual growth – in what’s likely to be the strongest year for sales since the Great Recession. And given the expected volume of sales and likely improvement in the economy, year-over-year home value growth reaching 10.3% – the first time in double digits since 2006 – isn’t out of the question.

Housing 2020 recap: Demographics popped the housing bubble boys

Considering all the wild machinations in the 2020 housing market, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami recaps some of the year’s significant economic milestones.

Mortgage rates hit another record low at 2.67%

The average U.S. mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed loan fell four basis point this week to 2.67%, breaking the previous 50-year survey low set Dec. 3.

